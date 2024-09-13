Each Friday we are invited into the living rooms of the Gogglebox cast, admiring their comfy-looking sofas and cosy surroundings, but just wait until you see the epic before and after photos!

Some Gogglebox families have been on our screens for years and have decorated their lounges in this time while others have moved house entirely.

From Shirlie Griffiths' armchair upgrade to Ellie Warner's colourful new house, take a look at the very best Gogglebox living room transformations…

Gogglebox glow-ups: lounges before and after

1/ 10 © Photo: Channel 4 Ellie Warner: before When Ellie and Izzy first appeared on the show, they filmed from their mother's house, which is where Ellie was living at the time. Now, the star has bought her own home with partner Nat and she's unveiled her bright and bold lounge on the Channel 4 show.



2/ 10 © Instagram After The hairdresser and TV star also has a whole Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at her 1930s property in Leeds. The space has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design and the lower half of the walls have gorgeous teal paint on them.



3/ 10 © Photo: Channel 4 The Malones' living room The Malone family have given their lounge a modern overhaul in recent times – but two things have remained – the abundant offering of cakes on show and Tom Senior's favourite red throw!



4/ 10 © Channel 4 After the glow-up The room has been painted in a chic grey shade – which is worlds away from the brown and cream that it once was. Their brown leather sofas have been traded for grey ones, and the family have dressed them with red throws.



5/ 10 © Photo: Channel 4 Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig's lounge before Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig are no longer together nor are they on the show anymore, but their living room glow-up is still worthy of a mention. Eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that the former couple's living room set-up has changed but this hasn't been a makeover, as it's a whole new property! The pair announced their moving news to their fans on Instagram in 2021 and, at the time, Stephen told HELLO! that the couple and their three pet dogs – Babs, Princess and Betsey Boo – have found a house nearby in Brighton.

6/ 10 © Channel 4 Afterwards He said that they have "upgraded to a beautiful regency apartment" – and it certainly looks lovely from the glimpse we've seen! They have a statement teal sofa and matching wall, along with vintage radiators and quirky animal artwork. Though they are no longer a couple, the pair continue to be great friends and still live together.

7/ 10 © Photo: Channel 4 Shirlie and David Griffiths' 'before' Shirlie and Dave's home in Wales has seen quite an upgrade since starting their time on the show. Shirlie's tartan armchair is now a comfy-looking grey one and Dave's black leather sofa is now matching in grey too. The couple have also had their living room door changed for a more modern style.



8/ 10 © Channel 4 After the transformation From the unique viewpoint, fans can see straight through into their kitchen which has also seen an overhaul. It used to feature green and brown cupboards and now they are a pale cream hue with complementary mosaic tiles on the wall.



9/ 10 © Photo: Channel 4 The Plummers' living room before Brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan reportedly film at Tristan's home in Bristol, and it is unknown whether he has moved in the time they have been filming or if it has simply had a glow-up.



10/ 10 © Photo: Channel 4 The Plummers' lounge today Originally the living room they filmed from had beige wallpaper and black leather sofas in it, more recently, the trio have been appearing in a baby blue room with a striking blue sofa.

