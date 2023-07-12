Goggleboxmay have wrapped its series earlier this summer, but the celebrity version returned to screens in recent weeks to keep us entertained in the civilians' series absence.

But while viewers have been loving seeing the usual famous faces pop up in the last few episodes, along with some brilliant new additions, many had noticed that a fan-favourite duo had been missing.

WATCH: Zoe Ball and her son, Woody, left in hysterics during Celebrity Gogglebox moment

Rylan Clark and his mum, Linda, have not yet been seen in the Channel 4 programme, but the former Strictly It Takes Two presenter assured fans that this is the week that the mother-and-son duo will return to give their critique on the week's TV.

Posting a selfie alongside his mum, Rylan simply caption the photo on social media: "We're back… Gogglebox." Naturally, fans were thrilled by the news and took to the comments section to share their excitement.

© Instagram Rylan and his mum Linda will be back on Gogglebox this week

One person wrote: "Thank the lord. You were missed," as another agreed, adding: "Yes!! So glad you are both back!" A third said: "Woohoo normal service resumes, happy days - you two make Gogglebox."

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "Love you two I'm happy. Love Linda she's hilarious. Gorgeous photo by the way," as a fifth commented: "So happy to hear that, you and your mum are just great."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rylan Clark is adored on TV

Other big names who regular appear on Celebrity Gogglebox each week include father-and-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp, comedians and best friends, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Radio DJ Zoe Ball and her son, Woody, former MP and TV presenter Giles Brandreth alongside actress Joanna Lumley and TV presenter Miquita Oliver and her mum, chef and broadcaster Andi Oliver, and many more.

Meanwhile, Rylan is adored for his brilliant wit and consistent positive mindset on his radio show as well as his presenting work, but the former X Factor star has faced tough times in recent years after going through his divorce – something he described as "extremely traumatic."

© Stuart C. Wilson Rylan Clark is known for his TV and radio work

The 34-year-old generally prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but he did open up about the sad moment in his life on an episode of Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast.

During the chat, Rylan candidly explained how the trauma from splitting with his husband, Dan Neal, in 2021 "almost killed him". He began: "It killed me, my divorce pretty much… well it nearly did kill me. Yeah it was really, really difficult looking back on that now it's so awful to sit here and say this but I'm almost glad it nearly killed me.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rylan Clark

"And I'm so thrilled I can say that two years on because I didn't think I'd be. I won't go into too much detail but it was extremely traumatic... and not even me just me being dramatic, it was very much trauma."

He added: "I'd like to sit here and think that the breakdown of my marriage has made me the person I am now, and I'm really, really, happy, with the person I am now, and I can sleep very well at night."