Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui shares rare video of two children with grandad Sid The youngsters are very rarely seen on Gogglebox

We love watching the Siddiqui family on Gogglebox, but what about the family members that we rarely see on screen? Baasit shares two children, Amelia and Theodore, with his wife Melissa - and recently shared an adorable video of the pair engaging in some serious sibling rivalry!

While dressed as spooky skeletons in honour of Halloween at the weekend, Baasit revealed that Amelia and her little brother Theodore took part in a screaming competition, much to the amusement of their grandad, Sid.

He captioned the post: "WARNING! VOLUME UP BUT NOT TOO HIGH. Still not sure if this is cute or terrifying. #scream #screamqueens #family #brotherandsister #siblingrivalry #siblings #sundayfunday #family."

Their fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing: "Adorable children and one proud grandad. They may be loud but you never get those years back so enjoy," while another added: "Didn’t turn the sound on, your dad looks happy though !!! Us grandparents get used to it!!! Beautiful family."

Sid could be spotted laughing at his grandchildren

A third person commented: "Poor grandpa, he seems to be a lovely grandpa and dad, just a lovely person all round. The babies are super cute cuter still with volume control."

Baasit and Melissa welcomed baby Theodore back in December 2019, and Baasit posted an adorable video of their daughter cuddling her new baby brother at the time, writing: "Can’t believe it’s been a week since little Theodore came into our lives. Amelia is still besotted with him #bigsister #newbaby #family."

Amelia with her grandparents

He recently revealed the tot had started to learn how to crawl, writing: "Crawling nearly [there] and we're pretty sure he's started to say 'yeah' too. Not bad for his 9 month birthday. Proud of you Theodore xxx."

