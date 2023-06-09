When will Gogglebox return to screens following finale?

Find out when our favourite armchair critics will be back

The latest series of Gogglebox draws to a close on Friday night, which means we have to say goodbye to our favourite armchair critics for the next few weeks. But when will they be back?

Find out when fans can expect the show to return to screens for the 22nd season…

When is Gogglebox back after series 21?

While our Friday nights just aren't the same during the show's break in seasons, the good news is that fans won't have to wait long until we're back in the living rooms of our favourite Channel 4 stars.

© Channel 4 Giles and Mary are favourites on the show

Fan favourite cast members, Jenny and Lee, revealed that the programme will return in September. Taking to Instagram after filming wrapped on the last episode, they wrote: "Happy Friday everyone gutted it's the last show of series 21 have a fabulous summer and we'll be back on the couch in September."

Fans were quick to react to the announcement in the comments section, with one person writing: "September?! How will we survive? Enjoy your summer!" while another added: "Nooooo… how is it the last episode?? I will miss you two on a Friday and look forward to September."

© Instagram Jenny and Lee revealed that the show will be back in September

While Channel 4 has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming season, if past series are anything to go by, we can expect to see the new episodes arrive in mid-September.

When is Celebrity Gogglebox back?

While the latest season of Gogglebox may be coming to an end, fans can look forward to tuning into Celebrity Gogglebox: Celebrity Special, which begins on Friday 16 June at 10pm on Channel 4.

So, which famous faces will be taking part in the new series?

© Photo: Channel 4 Celebrity Gogglebox returns on Friday 16 June

Davina McCall and her partner will be settling down in front of the telly in the new episodes, as will celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, and comedian Katherine Ryan with her husband Bobby.

Zoe Ball, Johnny Ball and Woody Cook are also returning to the show, as well as Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, Mo Gilligan with Babatunde Aléshé, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Sam Ryder and Scott Mills, Martin and Roman Kemp, and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

© Photo: Channel 4 Rylan and his mum are taking part in the show

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham has joined the line-up this year, and will be accompanied by his stepdaughter, conservationist Megan McCubbin.

On joining the popular series, Chris told RadioTimes.com: "Gogglebox is a real barometer of what the nation is talking about. I am looking forward for Megan and I to add our two-bits to the conversation!"

Also taking part in this year's line-up are Judi Love and Charlene White, Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan, Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, Rob Beckett and Tom Allen, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, Big Zuu, Hyder and Tubsey and Paul Sinha and husband Olly.

© Channel 4 Miquita and Andi Oliver will be settling down for some telly chat

Melanie C and her brother Paul will also be involved, as will Miquita and Andi Oliver, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Rylan and his mum Linda and Gyles Brandreth and Joanna Lumley.

