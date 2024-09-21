Amy Dowden celebrates emotional moment following Strictly ballroom comeback

Strictly fans are delighted that Amy Dowden is back with a bang and her return to the BBC ballroom following her cancer treatment was marked with an emotional moment.

The Welsh dancer, 34, took to the floor with her partner JLS' JB Gill for a stunning waltz which received a moving standing ovation. The audience leapt to their feet to celebrate Amy and JB's elegant performance to 'When I Need You' by Leo Sayer.

© Guy Levy Amy Dowden took to the floor with JB Gill

"You are back home and this is an epic partnership," remarked head judge Shirley Ballas who offered the pair high praise.

WATCH: Amy Dowden returns to the Strictly competition with divine waltz with JB Gill

The beaming ballroom pro added: "I'm so happy that I could burst" as she stunned viewers in a beautiful salmon pink billowing gown. Watch the moment in full.

Amy's cancer journey

Amy announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 meaning she was unfortunately unable to compete in last year's show.

© Getty Amy Dowden has inspired Strictly fans

The brave dancer documented her journey through chemotherapy and a full mastectomy to treat her breast cancer, both via Instagram and with her debut book Dancing in the Rain which quickly became a Sunday Times bestseller.

© Instagram Amy shared each step of her cancer treatment

The star announced in February that "no evidence of disease" was found during a health check meaning she has been able to return to Strictly this year.

The popular pro led a group number in last week's Strictly launch show where she was truly breathtaking in hot pink marking her return to Elstree Studios.

© Instagram Amy Dowden selfie from hospital bed as she undergoes second round of chemotherapy

Introducing the number, presenter Tess Daly said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Amy back where she belongs, in the Strictly ballroom."

DISCOVER: Strictly's Amy Dowden stuns in cut-out jumpsuit during lavish getaway to Portugal

The championship dancer said: "I'd like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer."