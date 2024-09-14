Amy Dowden makes emotional return to Strictly in dazzling pink dress – see details

Amy Dowden shone on Saturday when she made her long-awaited return to Strictly Come Dancing.

© BBC / Kieron McCarron Amy shone in the beautiful routine

In a special celebratory welcome dance, Amy swept across the dance floor with her fellow pros for a dramatic number, including a dance with new dad Aljaž Škorjanec, who also returns to the series after a two-year absence.

© BBC / Kieron McCarron Amy and Aljaž reunited for a dance

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in May 2023, Amy revealed that she had breast cancer. She said: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle. But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dance floor as soon as possible."

The star wore a stunning pink one-shoulder ballgown with plenty of feathers and flair. The colour had special significance, as the colour matches the pink ribbon worn to raise awareness for breast cancer.

© BBC / Kieron McCarron Amy was carried by fellow professional dancers Nikita and Vito

According to the National Breast Cancer foundation: "The pink ribbon has become the universal symbol of breast cancer, illustrating the cause, raising awareness and bringing together women in solidarity. From a simple piece of ribbon affixed with a pin, we are able to show our support for loved ones battling breast cancer and our hope for a brighter future."

Introducing the dance, host Tess Daly said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Amy back where she belongs, in the Strictly ballroom."

Choreographed by Jason Gilkison, the routine was danced to a medley of Training Season by Dua Lipa, Busy Earnin' and Keep Moving both by Jungle and Candle Flame by Jungle and Eric the Architect. Speaking about the dance, Amy said: "I'd like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer."

© Shutterstock Amy has been open about her struggles with cancer

Following her diagnosis, the 34-year-old wanted to raise as much awareness for the disease as possible. She also suffers from Crohn's disease, having made a powerful BBC documentary Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me, about her experience.

Since then, Amy has made a further documentary about her cancer journey, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, detailing her recovery process and subsequent fertility treatment. The Welsh dancer took time away from Strictly while she underwent chemotherapy.

© Getty Karim Zeroual competed in Strictly in 2019 with pro Amy Dowden

While Amy has had a mastectomy and chemotherapy, she revealed in an interview with BBC Cymru Wales that she was "forever living in fear" of the cancer returning.

Amy made history as the first ever Welsh professional dancer to join the Strictly family in 2017. She has made it to the final once, with TV partner Karim Zeroual in 2019.

© BBC / Ray Burmiston Amy and Jay are partnering up for this year's series

This year, Amy has been partnered with former JLS band member JB Gill. When she discovered she was partnered with JB, the Welsh pro said: "I'm delighted, it just feels like my first year all over again. I just want JB to have the best time and fall in love with dancing."

JB was equally delighted, calling Amy "brilliant". He added: "Plus she's got experience with popstars, so I know I'm in good hands!"