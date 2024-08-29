Strictly's major celebration to welcome Amy Dowden's return revealed

Amy Dowden is set to return to Strictly amid its milestone 20th anniversary. The dancer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, was unable to compete in last year's series, but after undergoing a mastectomy and chemotherapy, is heading back to the ballroom.

Upon her return this autumn, Amy, 34, will be welcomed with an "empowering" group dance in her honour. Choreographed by Jason Gilkison, the routine will be danced to a medley of Training Season by Dua Lipa, Busy Earnin' and Keep Moving both by Jungle and Candle Flame by Jungle and Eric the Architect.

"I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family," Amy said of her return.

"I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it's such a special year for this legendary show. It feels like it's my first year again. I'm buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone's laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly.

"I'd like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer," she noted.

On the night of the launch show, Amy's family will be among the crowds at Elstree Studios.

Choreographer Jason Gilkison has also spoken about the special performance. "It was an absolute pleasure to choreograph this very special, empowering and strong routine celebrating Amy's return," he began.

"She and all of the professional dancers are a complete joy to work with, the best at their craft, and we are lucky to be able to share their skills with the nation, particularly with this celebratory dance."

While the pairings for 2024's series are yet to be announced, Amy has been confirmed among the professional line-up. She is joined by: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

With her return to Strictly confirmed in June, Amy penned an emotional message. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I'm so happy and grateful to be back on @bbcstrictly. MY HEART IS SO HAPPY. The best team on and off the dance floor. I can't wait to be back doing what I love most in the world, dancing! Feel blessed and more excited than EVER. Bring it on! Thank you @bbcstrictly for your support always. Eeeeeekkk."