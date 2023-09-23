Amy Dowden reacts to heartwarming tribute from fellow Strictly professional ahead of live show

The Strictly Come Dancing star is currently undergoing treatment for cancer…

It's the first of this year's Strictly Come Dancing live shows on Saturday night and one person who everyone will be thinking about is Amy Dowden.

The professional dancer, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, after fellow Strictly star, Dianne Buswell, revealed her first dance with her partner, Bobby Brazier, will be in tribute to Amy.

Amy and Ben tied the knot earlier this year

The song choice, as explained by Dianne on her Instagram Stories, is It's All About You, by McFly. Not only did Tom Fletcher, lead singer of the band, partner with Amy when he starred on the show in 2021, but he also performed the number at Amy's wedding last year, where Dianne was a bridesmaid.

Dianne wrote: "Another reason why this is a special song to dance to tomorrow [pink love heart emoji]. @amydowden and Ben, @tomfletcher. Always makes me think of this special moment [pink love heart emoji]."

© Instagram Dianne was one of Amy's bridesmaids

"The best @amydowden @tomfletcher" alongside a slew of more pink love heart emojis. The flame-haired ballroom star penned the words alongside a clip of the touching moment Tom sang for Amy and Ben on their special day.

Amy replied writing: "Can't wait to watch you @diannebuswell and @bobbybrazier," as well as a string of hand emojis shaped like hearts.

© @mrsgifletcher/Instagram Tom Fletcher partnered Amy when he appeared on the show in 2021, and performed at her wedding

Amy also shared a photo of her own official Strictly 2023 photo ahead of the show and looked so beautiful in her glittery gown and Latin shoes.

Alongside the image, she penned: "Happy live show day @bbcstrictly [pink love heart emoji] wishing the entire team a fabulous show and I know it’s going to be amazing! I’ve been kept up to date with the pros and a few sneaky FaceTimes!

© Ray Burmiston Amy Dowden had her 2023 Strictly Come Dancing picture taken

"Literally can’t wait to watch and support you all. Hopefully, I'll be there in a few weeks [praying hands and pink love heart emoji] #my2023officialpic #keepdancing #strictlycomedancing #friends #strictlyfamily #thebestshow."

The comments were flooded by members of her Strictly Come Dancing family, with Dianne being one of the first to rush in. She penned: "Thinking of you we all miss you… but I already have a smile on my face thinking of this time next year when you're gonna be back dancing with us again xxxx."

Giovanni Pernice added: "Love ya darling [heart emoji] xxxx." Katya Jones wrote: "We gonna miss you sooo much tonight! Will do everything to make you proud." Claudia Winkleman replied: "We love you [red love heart emoji]." Motsi Mabuse added: "We are love you," amongst a number of red love heart emojis.