Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals behind-the-scenes mischief with Martin Henderson

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson have the best time on set! As fans continue to wait for season six, Alexandra, 42, gave fans a glimpse behind the curtain on Saturday. Throwing it back to their series five shoot, the actress shared a reel of Martin – aka Jack Sheridan.

"One Time. In Virgin River. I was on a Ferris wheel with Martin Henderson. And he kept rocking it and it freaked me out and I yelled at him," she penned alongside the video. The co-stars, who began working together in 2019, have become good friends over the years.

Alexandra and Martin recently finished filming season six of Virgin River

In February, the duo travelled to Vancouver where they commenced filming on the sixth series of Virgin River, which premieres later this year. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

While details have been notably scarce in recent months, Alexandra has told fans that "a lot of information" will begin "seeping its way out" soon. "I'm not going to spoil it for you but I'm just going to let you know that some info is going to start seeping its way out to you soon," she said at the start of September.

In the meantime, Alexandra has also opened up about filming season six, which will consist of 10 episodes. "It was intense," she revealed. "Not necessarily the content so much, I think just the filming.

"We were on location a lot," she teased. "What does that mean? We don't know."

The new episodes of Virgin River will pick up a few months after the events of season five, which saw Mel discover the identity of her biological father: a man named Everett Reid who had been living in Virgin River.

"The big new mystery character this season is Mel's biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum. Elsewhere, Mel and Jack will continue on their journey to parenthood while transforming Lilly's farm into their dream home.

As of August, it looks like the sixth instalment has entered the post-production phase, with Martin, 49, revealing that he'd been working on final edits. Posting a photo from a studio, in the background fans noticed a shot of Mel and Jack chatting with big smiles.

For Martin, season six will mark a poignant milestone in his career. Penning a supportive post, in April Virgin River's official Instagram account confirmed that Martin is making his directorial debut.