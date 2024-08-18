Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Alexandra Breckenridge's home disaster almost disrupts Virgin River season 6 – details
Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River© Netflix

Alexandra Breckenridge reveals home disaster that almost affected Virgin River season 6

The star's family came to the rescue

Megan Bull
TV Writer
3 minutes ago
Alexandra Breckenridge had some bad luck this week! The actress – who has entered the post-production phase on Virgin River – encountered a major mishap at her home, which made her late for an ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) recording session. 

View post on Instagram
 

Sharing a video on Instagram, Alexandra, aka Mel Monroe, revealed what happened. "I got locked in the [chicken] coop today. I yelled and yelled for help. Now we know I can't be heard from in our house. I was even late for my very last session of ADR for Virgin River season 6 due to the debacle." 

Luckily, the actress was promptly rescued by her husband, Casey Hooper, and son, Jack, allowing Alexandra to re-record some dialogue for season six. The hit Netflix series is expected to return later this year, although an official release date is yet to be confirmed. 

View post on Instagram
 

Alexandra isn't the only cast member putting the finishing touches on season six right now. Martin Henderson, aka Jack Sheridan, shared a photo from a studio on August 3, writing: "Back in the booth getting post-production just right for season 6 of #Virginriver." 

In the background of the snap, Virgin River favourites Mel and Jack could be seen smiling and gazing into one another's eyes, so it looks like they might finally catch a break after an emotional season five!

While Alexandra will return as a lead star, Martin is taking on an additional mantle in season six and has even directed an episode. "Our very own Martin Henderson is having his directorial debut this season of Virgin River!" noted the show's official Instagram account. 

So, what can fans expect from the latest instalment? Alexandra has opened up about her filming experience on season six. "It was intense," she revealed earlier this month. "Not necessarily the content so much, I think just the filming. 

Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals 'emotional' moment filming season 6 scene with co-star

"We were on location a lot," she added. "What does that mean? We don't know."

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the new episodes will take place a few months after the events of season five's festive episodes, which saw Mel discover the identity of her biological father: a man named Everett Reid who had been living in Virgin River all along.

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge © COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge as Jack and Mel

Speaking to Tudum, Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said: "The big new mystery character this season is Mel's biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret."

Elsewhere, Mel and Jack will continue on their journey to parenthood while transforming Lilly's farm into their dream home following the wildfires in season five.

