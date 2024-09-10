Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge teases season 6 announcement

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has revealed that some season six news is heading our way. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress said fans can expect "a lot of information" about the upcoming season to start "seeping its way out" ahead of its release later this year.

Addressing her fans, the 42-year-old teased: "There's a lot of information that's about to come out about season six of Virgin River.

"I'm not going to spoil it for you but I'm just going to let you know that some info is going to start seeping its way out to you soon."

Alexandra's update comes just days after the actress addressed the backlash she faced following comments she made about the relationship between characters Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), who broke up in season five.

During a recent episode of her podcast, I Like You Very Much, which she co-hosts with Zibby, Alexandra shared the advice she would give to her co-star's character.

"Like, if I could give advice to Brie, or if she could give advice to Mel, what would it be? And I said, 'Don't get back together with Brady!'" said the star.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel in Virgin River

Alexandra's comments didn't go down too well with some fans and the star later took to social media asking viewers to "calm down".

"I've already said this, so I don't why people are still having a cow about it," the actress said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. "In one of our podcast episodes, I said I'd tell Brie not to get back together with Brady.

"But if you were just in the Virgin River world, and you didn't know about anything else and you weren't outside watching it as a TV show, you would give her the same advice," she continued, according to the Daily Express.

© Netflix Alexandra co-hosts her podcast with Zibby Allen

"So can we just start from that perspective? Because that was the perspective I was given when I was asked the question."

She went on to say: "Now there's a whole hullabaloo about it. I mean, everybody calm down," adding: "It's just a TV show. It's not real life."

The upcoming season of the Netflix romance is scheduled to air later this year, although an official release date has not yet been confirmed.

© Netflix The show returns later this year

The new episodes will see Alexandra reprise her role as Mel alongside Martin Henderson as her on-screen fiancé Jack Sheridanas the couple continue on their path to parenthood while transforming Lilly's farm into their dream house.

Meanwhile, Mel's biological father Everett Reid will also feature as a major plot point. "The big new mystery character this season is Mel's biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum.