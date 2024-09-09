Alexandra Breckenridge pens sweet tribute to Virgin River co-stars ahead of season six

Alexandra Breckenridge is celebrating her Virgin River co-stars. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress penned a sweet tribute to Colin Lawrence, Ben Hollingsworth and Marco Grazzini, all of whom had a birthday on September 7. Resharing a photo of the trio, Alexandra captioned it: "Happy birthday boys!"

Colin, Ben and Marco – who portray Preacher, Brady and Mike – reunited at Riley's Fish & Steak restaurant in Vancouver for the special occasion. Posting a carousel of snaps, Ben wrote: "3 Amigos. 3 Bday's all on Sept 7. Yet we are still trying to figure out how to take 1 picture together.

"@colinlawrence97 @themarcograzzini love you dudes. And to everyone who came out to my 40th birthday dinner last night. And a big thank you to my @nilababy for throwing me a surprise dinner party all last minute. It meant the world to me."

The cast of Virgin River has become tight-knit following the show's inception in 2019, and they're set to reunite on-screen in season six. Currently, a release date is yet to be announced although it has been confirmed that the series will return later this year.

Speaking about the latest instalment, Alexandra – aka Mel Monroe – told fans that it was a particularly "intense" shoot. "Not necessarily the content so much, I think just the filming," she explained. "We were on location a lot. What does that mean? We don't know."

Details surrounding season six remain scarce, however, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has shed some light on Mel's storyline this time around. "The big new mystery character this season is Mel's biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret," he told Tudum.

Elsewhere, Mel and Jack will continue on their journey to parenthood while transforming Lilly's farm into their dream home. Meanwhile, Brady takes on a volunteering job at the fire station under Fire Chief Kaia, who is "pulled into Preacher's past sins".

Fans will also be keen to learn if Brady and Brie are going to get together, after those lingering looks in the Christmas special. During a recent episode of her podcast with co-star Zibby Allen, I Like You Very Much, Alexandra admitted that she'd tell Brie to run a mile from Brady if she could.

Resulting in a backlash from fans, the actress was later forced to defend her comments. Posting on her stories, she said: "I've already said this, so I don't why people are still having a cow about it. In one of our podcast episodes, I said I'd tell Brie not to get back together with Brady.

"But if you were just in the Virgin River world, and you didn't know about anything else and you weren't outside watching it as a TV show, you would give her the same advice," added Alexandra.

"Now there's a whole hullabaloo about it. I mean, everybody calm down," she urged, adding: "It's just a TV show. It's not real life."