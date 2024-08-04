Martin Henderson reveals fresh glimpse of Mel and Jack in Virgin River season six

Virgin River's sixth season has entered the post-production phase. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Martin Henderson confirmed that he's working on final edits for the series. Posing for a selfie in a studio, the actor wrote: "Back in the booth getting post-production just right for season 6 of #Virginriver."

Behind Martin, a screen with a fresh glimpse of Mel and Jack was visible in the background, showing the couple with big smiles as they chatted. After everything they went through in season five, we hope there's happiness on the cards for these two!

Sparking a major reaction, fans were delighted by Martin's post. "Thank you for sharing and we are all so excited for it!" replied one. "Cannot wait!!" added another.

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson on the set of Virgin River season 6

Returning later this year, Virgin River is yet to receive a specific release date. In the meantime, the cast has been sharing updates. Back in May, Martin revealed that filming, which commenced in February, was coming to an end.

"It takes an army! Final stretch of shooting Season 6 of #virginriverseries…makeup making me presentable for shooting the last few scenes. Been a huge season with a lot of what I hope makes you fans very happy," he wrote.

For Martin, 49, the latest instalment marks an exciting milestone in his career. Sharing a supportive post, in April Virgin River's official Instagram account confirmed that Martin is making his directorial debut in season six. Martin has yet to tease what's in store.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has given fans some insight, however. Speaking to Deadline, Patrick noted that another time jump would kick off season six. Additionally, future seasons would be a little bit shorter with 10 episodes, and free from holiday specials.

© Netflix John Allen Nelson as Mel's father, Everett Reid

Opening up about Mel's arc, Patrick hinted that her biological father, Everett, will become a bigger part of her life. "What I think we're exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today since it's a small town,"

"It just felt like an opportunity for a character who hasn't had a living parent in her life; getting to see Mel with a living parent has been fun to explore," he added.

"And also just finding another way that Mel is attached to this town in a bigger, universal, fated sort of way; that she was always meant to come to this place for many reasons."

During the interview, Patrick also noted that Doc and Hope will be in a "healthy" place after contending with the complications of Hope's car crash in season three, as well as Doc's macular degeneration, but that there will still be "challenges" ahead.