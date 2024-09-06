Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge speaks out after backlash over comments about show couple

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has spoken out after facing backlash over comments she made about one of the show's couples during an episode of her podcast with co-star Zibby Allen, I Like You Very Much.

During her and Zibby's latest show, Alexandra was asked what advice she'd give to Zibby's character, Brie, who split from her boyfriend Brady in the latest season of the Netflix drama after discovering he'd lied about his involvement in the plot to bring down a local drug ring.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel in Virgin River

"Like, if I could give advice to Brie, or if she could give advice to Mel, what would it be? And I said, 'Don't get back together with Brady!'" Alexandra said during the podcast recording.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Zibby Allen as Brie

Taking to her Instagram Stories after the episode's release, Alexandra addressed the reaction from fans who disagreed with her advice.

"I've already said this, so I don't why people are still having a cow about it," began the actress, who stars as Mel Monroe in the romance series. "In one of our podcast episodes, I said I'd tell Brie not to get back together with Brady.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady

"But if you were just in the Virgin River world, and you didn't know about anything else and you weren't outside watching it as a TV show, you would give her the same advice," she said, according to the Daily Express.

"So can we just start from that perspective? Because that was the perspective I was given when I was asked the question."

© Netflix Alexandra addressed the response from fans after a recent episode of her podcast

Providing some context, she continued: "It was like, 'What advice would you give this character as her friend? ' Maybe it wasn't even as her friend. It doesn't matter.

"Now there's a whole hullabaloo about it. I mean, everybody calm down," she urged, adding: "It's just a TV show. It's not real life."

Alexandra's latest post comes just weeks after she confirmed the release date for season six has been brought forward.

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 5?

Addressing fans via her Instagram Stories, the 42-year-old said: "I'm curious. I know it was announced that season six will be airing this year in 2024, whereas previously we thought it wasn't going to air in 2025.

"What month do you think it's going to air?" she asked before later teasing the upcoming episodes.

"It's going to be a great season," said the This Is Us star. "I think you're all going to enjoy it a lot. I hope you enjoy it."

Netflix has yet to reveal when exactly the new episodes will arrive.