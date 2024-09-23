Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stranger Things stars from the beginning of their careers to now
Stranger Things cast

From Millie Bobby Brown to Sadie Sink...

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Stranger Things will finally conclude in 2025, nine years after the show first kicked off on our screens way back in 2016—and the cast has all grown up in the last decade. Stars like Millie Bobby Brown are tying the knot, Finn Wolfhard is rising to Hollywood stardom, and Sadie Sink landed the lead role in Taylor Swift's All Too Well video. See them at the start of their careers—and how far they've come—ahead of the show's final season.

Actress Millie Brown speaks onstage at the "Intruders" panel during the BBC America portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association© Frederick M. Brown

Millie Bobby Brown – Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown, 20, was arguably the breakout star from Stranger Things Season 1 as Eleven, a young girl with mysterious powers who manages to escape a research facility. She quickly becomes friends with Dustin, Lucas, and Mike and finds a father figure in Chief Hopper.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 © Jeff Spicer

Now

Since starring in the show at age 12, Millie has gone on to become a huge star, appearing in Enola Holmes, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Damsel. She recently tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi, and the pair have an array of pets, including tortoises, dogs, rabbits, cats, and a donkey.

Actor Finn Wolfhard of "Stranger Things" attends the BUILD Series at AOL HQ on August 31, 2016 © Michael Loccisano

Finn Wolfhard – Mike Wheeler

As Eleven's love interest and the leader of the Dungeons and Dragons-playing gang, Mike is a fiery character with a soft side.

Finn Wolfhard poses backstage at the hit play "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway at The Lyceum Theatre on July 20, 2024© Bruce Glikas

Now 21, Finn has starred in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and much more. He is also in a band called The Aubreys.

Actor Noah Schnapp arrives at the red carpet premiere of 'The Peanuts Movie' at Pier 39 on October 19, 2015 © Miikka Skaffari

Noah Schnapp – Will Byers

Noah, 19, impressed fans with his portrayal of Will Byers, a sweet boy who finds himself in over his head after becoming trapped in the Upside Down. 

He later becomes connected to the creatures inside it in subsequent seasons. Outside of Stranger Things, Noah has starred in The Tutor and Waiting for Anya, among other projects.

Noah Schnapp attends the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood© Monica Schipper

He also received widespread support after coming out as gay in January 2023. Likening it to his character Will, who is also gay, he joked, "I guess I'm more similar to Will [Byers] than I thought."

Actor Caleb McLaughlin attends Carol Burnett's play "Hollywood Arms" back onstage after 15 years" at Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Concert Hall © Paul Zimmerman

Caleb McLaughlin – Lucas Sinclair

Caleb, 22, had several major roles before Stranger Things, including playing young Simba in The Lion King, as well as appearing in Law & Order: SVU and Shades of Blue. 

Caleb McLaughlin attends The Deliverance ATL Tastemaker on August 21, 2024© Derek White

Since playing the shrewd Lucas in Stranger Things, he has gone on to star opposite Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboy and The Deliverance as Nate.

Actor Gaten Matarazzo attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios © Alberto E. Rodriguez

Gaten Matarazzo – Dustin Henderson

Gaten became a fan favorite in Stranger Things for his role as the gang's jester, Dustin. 

Actor Gaten Matarazzo arrives prior to the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27, 2024 © Bruce Bennett

Since then, he has gone on to star in several TV projects but has also made his mark in theater, starring in Sweeney Todd and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He is currently dating actress Elizabeth Yu, who stars in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Sadie Sink from the cast of "Annie" performs in Bryant Park 2013 © Janette Pellegrini

Sadie Sink – Max Mayfield

Sadie has arguably had the most impressive career since joining the Stranger Things cast in Season 2 as Max, the new girl in town. Prior to Stranger Things, she played Annie on Broadway - but Max was her first major TV role. 

Sadie Sink attends the Armani Beauty Passione Party during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Arsenale on August 31, 2024© Daniele Venturelli

She starred in the Netflix trilogy Fear Street as well as the lead role in Taylor Swift's short film All Too Well, which has garnered over 900 million views on YouTube. She also starred in The Whale, which earned Brendan Fraser the Best Actor accolade.

