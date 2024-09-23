His Three Daughters viewers issue same demand over The Gilded Age star's new Netflix drama

Netflix's star-studded new drama, His Three Daughters, landed on the platform last week – and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict.

Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen star in the film, which comes from French Exit writer-director Azazel Jacob and follows three estranged sisters who come together in their father's small New York apartment in the final days of his life.

WATCH: The trailer for His Three Daughters

Viewers were full of praise for the tear-jerking and heartfelt movie and called for all three lead actresses to win Academy Awards for their compelling performances.

One person penned: "Quietly wept my way through His Three Daughters and we need to start figuring out how to split an Oscar three ways," while another added: "His Three Daughters is insanely upsetting and sickening and heartbreaking and I need all 3 of these actresses to get their Oscar's badly oh my god."

© Netflix Natasha Lyonne plays Rachel and Elizabeth Olsen plays Christina in His Three Daughters

A third person wrote: "Everyone from #HisThreeDaughters deserves an Oscar like I'm just crying nonstop omg."

Others warned viewers to have tissues at the ready for the heartbreaking film. One fan remarked: "The portrayal of family dynamics and how death can unite people hit me hard. Beautiful story, but have tissues ready!" while another added: "It's a sad movie prepare those tissues."

For those yet to watch the film, it follows three sisters who come together in a cramped New York apartment to take care of their ill father.

© Sam Levy/Netflix Viewers praised the emotional drama

The synopsis continues: "Katie is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina is a different kind of mum, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father's apartment – much to the chagrin of her half-sisters, who share a different mother and worldview. Continuing his astute exploration of family dynamics in close-knit spaces, Jacobs follows the siblings over the course of three volatile days, as death looms, grievances erupt, and love seeps through the cracks of a fractured home."

Director Azazel Jacobs wrote the script with Natasha, Elizabeth and Carrie in mind for each of their characters.

Carrie, who's best known for starring in the period drama The Gilded Age, said she was "so flattered" that Azazel wrote the part of Katie for her. "My husband [actor-playwright Tracy Letts] had worked with Aza on The Lovers. We had been friends for a long time, and I didn’t know if he thought of me that way," she told Netflix.

© Sam Levy/Netflix Azazel Jacob directed the film Azazel Jacob

"The charming thing about it too was that Aza delivered the script by hand," she continued. "He refused to send anything digitally, and that reflected the whole process, the way that the film was shepherded from start to finish. Really, that kind of intention behind it was so thrilling and I loved it."

His Three Daughters is available on Netflix.