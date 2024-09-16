Emily in Paris future beyond season 4 revealed

It's good news for Emily in Paris fans as the popular Netflix drama has been renewed for a fifth season.

Creator Darren Star said: "We're thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily's adventures in Rome and Paris!"

WATCH: Did you enjoy season four?

The news follows the release of season four, which saw Emily spark up a romance with Italian hunk, Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini), who invites the ex-pat to Rome on holiday.

The end of the series teases Emily's move to Italy as she decides to set up a new office in the Italian capital.

Lily Collins plays Emily in the drama

"Emily's going to have a presence in Rome," Darren told Tudum. "It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome."

Darren says the new storyline is inspired by his desire to "stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places," and prove "the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint".

© stephanie branchu The show will return with a fifth season

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily in the romance show, said she's looking forward to seeing what's in store for Emily and her new love interest, Marcello.

"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," she said. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Eugenio Franceschini plays Emily's new beau Marcello

Darren said of the new romance: "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season."

As for Gabriel, who realised his true feelings for Emily at the end of season four, he'll have to "deal with the repercussions of his choice" to end their relationship, according to Darren.

Season five will explore Emily's new romance

Emily in Paris is available to watch on Netflix.