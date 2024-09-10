The Perfect Couple viewers very divided over 'ridiculous' ending – here's why

Netflix's new murder mystery series, The Perfect Couple, has taken the streaming world by storm. The star-studded drama has had viewers glued to their screens since landing on our screens last week and while many have loved the twist-filled show, others were left disappointed over the ending.

For those yet to catch up on the series, based on Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling author, it follows Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), who is about to wed into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families when her nuptials are derailed by the discovery of a dead body on the beach.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stars in The Perfect Couple

Warning! Major spoilers for all six episodes ahead.

After Amelia finds her maid-of-honour, Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy), dead on the day of her wedding, everyone is a suspect. As the police investigate the murder, they soon learn that everyone has been keeping secrets, from the bride's disapproving mother-in-law, novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), to her groom's childhood friend and best man, Shooter (Ishaan Khatter).

© Netflix Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks in The Perfect Couple

After the revelation that Greer's husband Tag had been having an affair with Merritt, who had become pregnant, the novelist looked like the prime suspect. The police had been working with the theory that Greer had hired known criminal Broderick Graham to carry out the kill, roping in family friend Shooter to transfer the hitman $300,000. However, Greer later explained that Broderick is in fact her brother and the money was a loan to pay off his gambling debts.

So, who killed Merritt?

It was in fact Tom's pregnant wife, Abby Winbury (Dakota Fanning). Using the pentobarbital pill which her husband had stolen from Amelia's unwell mother, Karen, who had intended to use the drug for euthanasia purposes, Abby slipped it into Merritt's drink and convinced her to go for a late-night swim.

Viewers were divided over the show's ending

When Merritt was drowsy, Abby held her head under the water and drowned her before walking back to the house. It was later revealed that Abby murdered Merritt so that her unborn baby wouldn't benefit from the family trust fund.

Taking to social media, some fans criticised the ending. One person penned: "Just me or did the ending suck. It wasn't clear what happened. I had to get an explanation online of what happened. It seemed rushed and vague," while another added: "Rubbish ending!!!!! Loved the show but the end was crap!"

© Seacia Pavao/Netflix Nicole Kidman plays Greer Winbury alongside Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

A third viewer remarked: "What a ridiculous ending #ThePerfectCouple. I gave this 5 episodes of which 4 were good but the 6th was a major letdown."

Not all viewers were disappointed with the show's conclusion, however. One person praised the shock ending and called for a second season, writing: "I couldn't stop watching #ThePerfectCouple. It was so incredibly good. Very talented cast. Great story. Definitely a surprise ending. I hope there are more seasons to come. Great writing."

A second person wrote: "#ThePerfectCouple Fast paced mystery where everyone is a suspect, it reveals layers and back stories with every episode. A fitting end to an entitled set of lives that collide with the real world."