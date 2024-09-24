All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse congratulated after sharing exciting news away from show

Congratulations are in order for Callum Woodhouse, whose upcoming film, ORANG IKAN, is set to premiere in the Gala Selection of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

The actor, who's best known for playing Tristan in the Channel 5 period drama All Creatures Great and Small, stars in the film as Bronson, a British prisoner of war stranded on a deserted island with a Japanese soldier, played by Dean Fujioka.

The creature horror film, directed by Mike Wiluan, is set in 1942 and follows the two protagonists as they're hunted down by a deadly creature.

In a joint post with the production company, SC Films International, Callum's caption read: "We are thrilled to announce that ORANG IKAN will have its World Premiere in the Gala Selection of Tokyo International Film Festival 2024 @tokyo_intl_film_festival!

"Set in the Pacific, 1942, a Japanese soldier and a British Prisoner of War are stranded on a deserted island, hunted by a deadly creature. Two mortal enemies must come together to survive the unknown.

© Shutterstock Callum Woodhouse stars in the upcoming horror film, ORANG IKAN

"Written and Directed by Mike Wiluan @mikesinfinitelife. Starring Dean Fujioka @tfjok and Callum Woodhouse @callumwoodhouse. Supported by Singapore Film Commission @imdasg. World Sales by SC Films International @scfilms_london.

"Congratulations Mike and all of the cast and crew!!"

Taking to the comments section, fans shared their excitement and congratulated the team behind the film. One person penned: "Get in @callumwoodhouse!" while another added: "Congratulations on the world premiere."

The film is set against the backdrop of World War Two as war rages across a divided world.

"Sailing across the sea, a Japanese Hell Ship transports prisoners of war (POWs) to occupied territories for slave labour. Onboard the ship is Saito, a traitor to the Japanese who is being sent back to the motherland to be sentenced to death," the synopsis reads.

Callum is best known for playing Tristan Farnon in all Creatures Great and Small

"As further punishment, Saito is shackled to another POV, a British soldier named Bronson who holds nothing but hatred for Saito because of his Japanese nationality."

It continues: "When the Hell Ship is torpedoed by Allied submarines, Saito and Bronson are thrown overboard and wash ashore a deserted island. But they are not alone. Bronson and Saito are hunted by a monstrous creature- the Orang Ikan- who will stop at nothing until both men are dead.

"Bronson and Saito must put aside their hatred for one another to survive the island and kill the creature before it kills them first."

Filming for the movie took place in October last year at Wiluan's Infinite Studios in Batam, Indonesia.

© Instagram Callum pictured behind-the-scenes during filming in November

The exciting news comes amid the return of All Creatures Great and Small. Its highly-anticipated fifth season, which premiered on Channel 5 earlier this month, will see Callum's character Tristan Farnon make a surprise return to Darrowby.

WATCH: Callum Woodhouse returns in All Creatures Great and Small series 5

Speaking about reprising his role in the series, Callum told Channel 5: "It was always the plan to come back, and historically, Tristan did go away to war for a while, and he did come back. But yes, it was really nice to take the time away to do other projects and then come back home to my family really.

© Channel 5 Tristan returns to Darrowby in season five

"It was slightly daunting in the sense of, 'Is it going to feel weird? Am I going to feel a bit out of the loop?' but my first day back was a full day in The Drovers, which is probably the best place to film Tristan's first scenes back."

He went on to add: "I just slotted back in so comfortably and so well and was having all of the same banter and jokes with all of the same cast and crew that's still with us from series one. Yes, it was just really lovely."