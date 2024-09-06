All Creatures Great and Small series 5 trailer reveals Tristan and Siegfried's emotional reunion

Channel 5 has shared a glimpse at the upcoming fifth season of All Creatures Great and Small in a brand new trailer – and it's super emotional!

The six-part series, which follows the adventures of veterinary surgeon James Herriot in the Yorkshire Dales, returns to TV screens just in time for autumn on Thursday 19 September.

In one moving moment of the trailer, Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) meets his older brother Siegfried (Samuel West) on a train station platform as he returns home from the war, having been absent from series four. See it below.

WATCH: Tristan and Siegfried reunite in the trailer for All Creatures Great and Small series 5

"To be early is to be on time, to be on time is to be late," Tristan says as he appears behind Siegfried on the platform.

Finishing the sentence as he turns to see his brother, Siegfried says: "And to be late is unacceptable."

© Channel 5 Tristan and Siegfried are reunited in the new episodes

Tristan adds: "You drummed that into me enough time," prompting a heartwarming embrace between the siblings as Siegfried's eyes well up with tears.

Another emotional moment sees James (Nicholas Ralph) reunite with Helen (Rachel Shenton) after returning home from RAF training camp.

Callum Woodhouse reprises his role as Tristan Farnon in series five

As Helen walks into the kitchen at Skeldale House to find her husband watching over their son, James tells her: "I've come home." The new mum's relief is palpable as she runs into the vet's arms.

The upcoming series promises to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s".

© Channel 5/Helen Williams James returns home in series 5

The synopsis continues: "It is Spring 1941 and we return to Darrowby to find young baby Jimmy keeping our favourite Skeldale House family on their toes. Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now part of the furniture.

"With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up. Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."

© Helen Williams / Playground Prod / Channel 5 Television The show returns on Thursday 19 September

Of course, James, Rachel, Callum and Samuel are all reprising their starring roles in the series, alongside Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

All Creatures Great and Small series 5 begins on Thursday 19 September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. Seasons one to four after available on My5.