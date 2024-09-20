All Creatures Great and Small viewers issue same request after series five debut

All Creatures Great and Small made its highly-anticipated return to Channel 5 on Thursday evening with its fifth season.

While viewers were full of praise for the opening episode, some took to social media with a request about Channel 5's scheduling.

WATCH: Are you enjoying All Creatures Great and Small series 5?

Since series two, the programme has aired on Thursday evenings during the autumn months and although it's the perfect time of year for the heartwarming show, some viewers suggested that it might be better suited to a Sunday night slot.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "Well that was a lovely return episode of #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall. Lovely wholesome British tele. Would really suit a Sunday evening slot if it were ITV! #ACGAS."

© Channel 5/Helen Williams Nicholas Ralph stars as James Herriot

A second fan remarked: "Love #allcreaturesgreatandsmall but still feels like it should be on Sunday night not Thursday," prompting another viewer to add: "Totally agree."

Set in the 1940s, the popular period drama follows the adventures of veterinary surgeon James Herriot in the Yorkshire Dales.

The new series finds James's wife Helen adjusting to life as a mum, with the help of Mrs Hall and Siegfried, while Carmody is now part of the furniture at Skeldale House.

© Channel 5/Jay Brooks Fans praised the opening episode

In the opening episode, James returned home from RAF Abingdon after contracting brucellosis. The vet was due to fly to Scotland with his crew but was rushed to hospital after collapsing and being deemed unfit to fly.

Fans were overjoyed to see James back at Skeldale House, with one person writing on social media: "Beautiful episode! So great to have James back! Now all we need is our cheeky Tristan home and then our family will be whole again," while another added: "Great James is home. Wonderful and heartwarming."

© Helen Williams / Playground Prod / Channel 5 Television James returned home to Darrowby

Others commented on Siegfried's reaction to Mrs Hall's new job as a volunteer blackout warden. "Mrs Hall never ceases to surprise Siegfried," began one fan. "Whether it's giving him a healthy reminder that he needs other people to help him around the place or her signing up to be an air raid warden. He loves her for it. Welcome back."

Sharing Siegfried's response to seeing Mrs Hall in uniform, actor Samuel West told HELLO! and other press: "Siegfried has known women in uniform before, and he's known Mrs Hall, and he's known Mrs Hall's history in uniform, but I think never put the two together and it's a powerful combination."

© Channel 5 Mrs Hall signed up as a volunteer blackout warden

It's safe to say fans were happy to see the show back on their screens and praised the "moving" episode. One person penned: "What a brilliant start to the new series. Moving and rousing and funny and as comfy as one of Siegfried's cardies all at once."

A second added: "Beautiful episode from start to finish. So glad to have our family back! I'm sure I'll have LOTS more thoughts later, but right now I'm just trying to enjoy the moment."