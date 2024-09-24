All about Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery's epic new drama featuring Yellowstone and Midsomer Murders stars

Michelle Dockery is returning to the big screen very soon in a star-studded new drama from the writers, director and stars of Forrest Gump.

Michelle, who's best known for portraying Lady Mary in Downton Abbey, stars alongside Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, WandaVision's Paul Bettany and Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly in the film, which is directed by Robert Zemeckis and debuts in cinemas on November 15.

WATCH: Michelle Dockery stars in Here with Tom Hanks

The new movie reunites Tom, Robin, Robert and writer Eric Roth, all of whom collaborated on the Oscar-winning 1994 comedy-romance.

Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, the feature takes the audience through time, exploring couples and families over generations, all of whom lived in the same New England home.

© Getty Michelle is starring in the new drama film

Tom stars as baby boomer Richard, who meets Robin's character, Margaret, in his late teens. The couple eventually wed and raise their own children in the house Richard grew up in. The story follows Richard from his younger years to his late 80s, going backwards in time using de-aging effects.

Flashes of the home's other inhabitants over the years are also featured throughout the film, including World War II veteran turned salesman Al (Bettany) and his wife, Rose (Reilly), who move into the house after Al's return from war and go on to welcome their firstborn, Tom's character Richard.

Here reunites the stars, writer and director of Forrest Gump

Meanwhile, Michelle and Gwilym Lee (Midsomer Murders, Bohemian Rhapsody) play an aviator and his wife who move into the house at the beginning of the 20th century. David Fynn (The Mauritanian) and Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy) portray an inventor and a model occupying the home during the 1920s, while Nicholas Pinnock (For Life, Django) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Knock at the Cabin) co-star as a couple who move in after Richard and his wife.

© Getty Images Robin Wright also stars in the film

The official synopsis reads: "Reuniting the director, writer and stars of Forrest Gump, Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the most relatable of human experiences. Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Castaway, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Contact, Back to the Future) directs from a screenplay by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Killers of the Flower Moon, Dune, A Star is Born) and him. Told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here."

© Getty Midsomer Murders star Gwilym Lee plays Michelle's on-screen husband

Here isn't Michelle's only upcoming film project. The actress is set to star in the upcoming third Downton Abbey film, reprising her role as Lady Mary in the popular period franchise. She's also set to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in the new action thriller film, Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson.