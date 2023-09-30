Downton Abbey stars' fairytale weddings: Michelle Dockery's art gallery, Allen Leech's ranch & more

Michelle Dockery was the latest Downton Abbey star to get married, and she invited several of her co-stars to witness her romantic celebrations.
But she's not the only member of the cast who is loved-up away from the cameras; Jim Carter, Hugh Bonneville and more stars have also shared glimpses into their big days. Join us as we look back at the Downton Abbey stars' gorgeous weddings, including Jessica Brown Findlay's surprise nuptials and Allen Leech's rain-struck American ceremony.
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery married Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother Jasper on 23 September 2023 in front of her fellow Downton Abbey stars Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.
They went on to celebrate their reception at art gallery Orleans House Gallery in Twickenham, overlooking The Thames. The special day took place seven years after Michelle's late fiancé John Dineen died from cancer aged 34.
You may also like
Allen Leech
Allen Leech travelled to his wife Jessica Blair Herman's native country for their wedding day, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. On 5 January 2019, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor exchanged vows at the 10,000-acre Alisal Ranch and Resort in California’s Santa Ynez Valley, which he described as "a summer camp in winter."
Their wedding ceremony combined elements of Jessica’s Jewish and Allen’s Catholic heritage and was witnessed by the likes of Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens and Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele, who sang after the string quartet was cancelled in the rain.
"When you get married in California you expect sunshine, but a little bit of Ireland blew over on the day and we had some heavy rain," Allen said, adding a positive spin to the weather. "Everyone rallied round. The weather only made the day more epic," he continued.
Jessica Brown Findlay
Lady Sybil Crawley actress Jessica Brown Findlay surprised fans when she announced her wedding to actor Ziggy Heath on 12 September 2020.
She took to Instagram to share the first photos of their big day alongside the caption: "[Heart emoji] wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday X I love you. [Heart emoji]."
Jessica was a beautiful bride in a high-neck lace wedding dress which she teamed with a jewelled headband, while Ziggy sported a patterned waistcoat, a white shirt and black trousers.
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville married Lucinda 'Lulu' Williams in November 1998 after meeting as teenagers in West Sussex. Despite losing touch after Hugh's family moved away from the area, they later reconnected and their romance blossomed. "I had girlfriends, but settling down was the last thing. I had girlfriends, but settling down was the last thing on my mind. Then you meet someone and think, 'This is the person I want to be with,'" he told the MailOnline.
They travelled to the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to renew their vows on their 20th wedding anniversary.
Jim Carter
Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton's paths crossed while they were rehearsing for the National Theatre's Guys And Dolls in 1982. They got married one year later, and while few details have been released of their wedding day, Jim described it as "the best of my life".
Speaking of the secret to their three-decade marriage, he told Saga Magazine: "We laugh a lot at home and at work and I think that helps keep you younger.
"I'm head gardener and she is head chef and we assist each other with those roles. It's very equal."