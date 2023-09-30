Downton Abbey stars' fairytale weddings: Michelle Dockery's art gallery, Allen Leech's ranch & more

Allen Leech

Allen Leech travelled to his wife Jessica Blair Herman's native country for their wedding day, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. On 5 January 2019, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor exchanged vows at the 10,000-acre Alisal Ranch and Resort in California’s Santa Ynez Valley, which he described as "a summer camp in winter."

Their wedding ceremony combined elements of Jessica’s Jewish and Allen’s Catholic heritage and was witnessed by the likes of Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens and Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele, who sang after the string quartet was cancelled in the rain.

"When you get married in California you expect sunshine, but a little bit of Ireland blew over on the day and we had some heavy rain," Allen said, adding a positive spin to the weather. "Everyone rallied round. The weather only made the day more epic," he continued.