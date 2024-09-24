Vera and The Gentlemen stars team up for epic Netflix book adaptation with Keira Knightley

Netflix has announced the star-studded line-up for its upcoming thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10 – and it sounds incredible.

Keira Knightley leads the cast alongside Guy Pearce (The Hurt Locker), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Paul Kaye (Vera, Game of Thrones) and Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen).

Based on Ruth Ware's bestselling novel, the film follows a journalist who witnesses a murder while onboard a luxury cruise.

The full synopsis reads: "While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for. Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger."

Keira Knightley leads the cast of the Netflix thriller

Also starring in the film are David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery, The Dark Knight), Gitte Witt (Cadaver, The Sleepwalker), Art Malik (The Little Mermaid, Disclaimer), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, Sherwood) and Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla, The Head Hunter).

Rounding out the main cast are Kaya Scodelario (The Gentlemen, Crawl), Lisa Loven Kongsli (Force Majeure) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Misbehaviour).

The Gentlemen's Daniel Ings also stars

Directing the film is Simon Stone (The Daughter, The Dig), who also co-wrote the script with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins).

While Netflix is keeping further details about the show under wraps, the international bestselling novel it's based on follows travel journalist Lo Blacklockm, who embarks on a luxury press launch on a cruise ship to the Northern Lights.

Vera actor Paul Kaye has been cast in the film

While it's a chance for Lo to recover from a traumatic break-in that left her on the verge of collapse, things don't go as planned.

The book description continues: "Woken in the night by screams, Lo rushes to her window to see a body thrown overboard from the next door cabin. But the records show that no-one ever checked into that cabin, and no passengers are missing from the boat.

Hannah Waddingham also stars

"Exhausted and emotional, Lo has to face the fact that she may have made a mistake – either that, or she is now trapped on a boat with a murderer."

Netflix has yet to share a release date for the thriller.