Michael Douglas shares personal message after making life-changing decision impacting Catherine Zeta-Jones too

Michael Douglas has had an incredible career spanning decades, and was incredibly moved after receiving a very special recognition earlier this month.

The Hollywood star was honored with the Master of Cinema 2024 at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival, and on Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a special personal message reflecting on the news.

He wrote: "Thank you Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival for honoring me with the Master of Cinema 2024 award. I am so incredibly grateful for Queen Letizia presenting me with this prestigious award in Palma last weekend!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post to send their congratulations, with one writing: "Congratulations! This is awesome and so deserved. You're amazing," while another wrote: "Congratulations Michael you are the Master!" A third added: "This is so well deserved."

During his acceptance speech at the event, which took place in Mallorca, Michael revealed his plans to semi-retire, and to spend half a year in Spain.

He said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else... "I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired.

"What happened is that at the end of 2022 I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work. I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy. But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."

The decision will have a huge impact for the star and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who have been based in the United States for over a decade, while raising their now grown-up children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21.

© Juan Naharro Gimenez Michael Douglas receiving the Master of Cinema Award during the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest

Catherine previously opened up about the couple's plans to move from their current home in Irvington, Westchester County, which they listed earlier this year for an impressive $12 million.

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" the 54-year-old told the Wall Street Journal.

© Juan Naharro Gimenez The Hollywood star with Queen Letizia at the special event

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."

Catherine revealed that she and her husband plan to leave New York altogether and spend more time across the pond.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.

© Roy Rochlin Michael with children Dylan and Carys

Michael and Catherine have an extensive property portfolio and own luxury homes in Bermuda, Spain, and Canada, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

The Hollywood couple will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in November. They first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. Catherine wasn't quite blown away by her future husband at first though.

© Instagram Michael and Catherine are planning to spend more time living in Europe

"I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman," Michael told Jonathan Ross during an appearance on his show in 2016. The actor made his move later that night, cheekily telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children." According to Michael, she replied: "I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time that I say goodnight."