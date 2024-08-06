Kelly Ripa's son Michael, 27, shares daring photo giving glimpse into personal life

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' firstborn son Michael, 27, is having the time of his life this summer, as his recent social media update has shown!

The aspiring actor took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself taken from his travels far away from New York City, showing him posing in front of a giant waterfall, looking like he's about to jump off the cliff.

In the daring photo, he wrote: "Gollum Boy Summer," causing his mom to respond, writing: "Atta Gollum boy." Kelly's Hope and Faith co-star, Faith Ford, also responded, sharing a selection of emojis, including the hand raising, water, and blue love heart.

Michael lives in New York City but seems to be spending a lot of the summer out of the city, escaping the increasingly humid weather conditions.

The 27-year-old lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, having moved out of his parents' Upper East Side townhouse several years ago after graduating from NYU.

His younger sibling Lola, 25, also attended the same college, and graduated last year. She spent nine months living in London before returning home last week, with the exciting news of a debut album in the works.

Kelly and Mark's youngest child, Joaquin, 21, is still a student, and studies at the University of Michigan, where he has been attending since 2022.

Kelly and Mark are incredibly down-to-earth and despite their success and the lavish lifestyle they have as a result, they have always ensured that their three children are grounded and hardworking.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, Kelly said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

All three of Kelly and Mark's children have close relationships with their parents too. Michael previously told Entertainment Tonight that his parents were role models in his eyes.

"They’re great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models. I try to conduct myself the way I think they would," he said.

The celebrity couple have been there for all their children, and have shared both positive and negative experiences they have faced over the years.

While Michael is now doing very well for himself, the actor struggled to find work after graduating in 2020, which was during the height of the pandemic.

In 2021, Kelly explained that her son struggled at the start and how she and Mark supported him, but without giving him everything on a plate.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

On how she and husband Mark helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

Since then, Michael has appeared in a number of films and TV shows, most recently Dissocia, a yet-to-be released drama. The official synopsis reads: "A dangerous new prescription drug called Socia uses artificial intelligence to allow people to change their minds and bodies with the swipe of an app." He also played a younger version of dad Mark's character Hiram Lodge in Riverdale.

