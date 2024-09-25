DWTS: viewers react as Anna Delvey says she learned 'nothing' from taking part in show

Dancing with the Stars fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts after one of the show's most controversial signings, Anna Delvey, was one of the first two contestants to be voted out of the show in a double elimination.

Anna was voted out of the series alongside Tori Spelling during Oscars Night week after performing a Quickstep to a song from The Devil Wears Prada, and shocked viewers when the show's co-host Julianne Hough asked Anna what she would take away from the show, to which Anna replied: "Nothing," to the surprise of her pro dance partner, Ezra Sosa.

WATCH: Fans were shocked by her comment after being voted out of the show

Taking to social media to discuss, one person wrote: "Anna Delvey's final words on #DWTS may be some of the best I've heard on reality TV," while another person added: "I’m sorry but Anna is so entertaining I want her to stay a little longer please don’t kill me," while a third person added: "The absolute panic to when Julianne and Alfonso had to react to Anna Delvey saying she was taking NOTHING from the show."

However, not everyone was amused by her comments, as another fan posted: "Ain't no way she just said that? […] Ezra deserved a partner that actually wanted to be there. It's his first season as a pro too. He's gunna be crushed."

© Eric McCandless Anna Delvey (second right) with Ezra Sosa (right) on Dancing with the Stars

Another person added: "I wanted to give Anna Delvey a shot to be likable but she showed her true colors at every turn. Hopefully the producers at DWTS learn this lesson: controversial casting doesn’t always pay off. Justice for Ezra!" What do you think?

What did Anna do?

Anna was convicted of eight charges back in 2019 including grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services after posing as a German heiress in New York's upper class social scene. Her exploits have been adapted into several books, documentaries and TV shows, including Netflix's hit series Inventing Anna.

© Eric McCandless Anna Delvey dances with Ezra Sosa on Dancing with the Stars

While on house arrest, Anna was giving permission to take part on DWTS, a decision which received plenty of backlash. However, her dance partner Ezra admitted that things haven't been easy for her. Posting a video to Instagram, he explained that she had been very upset after week one of the competition.

"We finally found her in the bathroom," he said. "She was crying. I'd never seen her like that and it broke my heart. I wanted to give her the best experience, and knowing that that’s not the case" was heartbreaking.

© Getty Anna Delvey posed as a German heiress and committed grand larceny and fraud

"I know what she did was really controversial and not right and I can never justify that for her or for anyone in her life… this person that I'm truly falling in love with every single day in rehearsal isn’t the person that everyone sees in the media… No one deserves the amount of hate she’s getting right now. She deserves a second chance. She has stepped up to the plate."