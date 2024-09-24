Tori Spelling's mini-me five children – a look inside their life away from the spotlight

Tori Spelling has plenty of support as she competes in this year's Dancing with the Stars – her five children Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 16, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 12, and Beau Dean, seven.

The 51-year-old welcomed her brood during her marriage to her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, and while the former couple are used to a life in the spotlight, their children have largely remained out of the public eye.

© Amy Sussman Divorce In June 2023, Dean announced his split from Tori and confirmed that they would continue to co-parent their children. Releasing a statement in a now-deleted post on Instagram, he said: "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

© Getty Divorce The statement continued: "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time." Dean added: "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

© Instagram Family home Tori and her kids previously resided in their $3.7 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. According to The Sun, the property boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a custom pool and spa that features a rock waterfall.



Motel However, in July 2023, it was reported that Tori and her children were staying in a modest $100-per-night motel after she discovered a devastating mold infestation that was severely affecting her children's health.



© Instagram New home In February, the family of five reportedly moved into a fully furnished, two-story, five-bedroom, three-bath home that boasts over 3,000 square feet The contemporary abode is located in the west San Fernando Valley and Tori is reportedly paying a whopping $15,000 a month in rent.



© Ron Galella Famous parents Tori is the daughter of the late Hollywood producer, Aaron Spelling, and his wife, author Candy Spelling. Sharing her approach to parenting in 2021, Tori told People: "It's really hard for me because I definitely grew up in a family where we had a lot of support around."



© Instagram Parenting style She explained: "I grew up with a nanny full-time, so I was always that girl that was like, 'When I have kids, I'm going to do it all myself.' So I still do it all, but I'm still working on that. It's okay to ask for help."





© Getty Images Speaking about her five kids, Tori added: "As long as they're happy, they're healthy, they're loved, at the end of the day, I'm like, 'Okay. Some things fell through the cracks. We didn't get everything done. Tomorrow's a new day.'"





© Instagram Work/Life balance As for how she balances her busy work schedule with life as a mom, Tori revealed all on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "I don't like leaving my kids, always try to bring my kids if I can," she said in 2022.

