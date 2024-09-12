Anna Delvey wears jeweled ankle monitor and tiny mini-skirt at NY Fashion week ahead of DWTS

Dancing with the Stars hopeful Anna Delvey has been pictured wearing a bejeweled ankle monitor as she attended New York Fashion Week.

The convicted felon joined her business partner Kelly Cutrone at a three-show line-up produced by their new Outlaw Agency, and she rocked a strapless graphic mini dress with a ruffled skirt, black blazer and a tiara, alongside her two monitors, for the second sho by Untitled & Co.

Anna normally wears only one monitor, and in the past has bedazzled her monitor with an "A", however it was previously reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had not given her permission to decorate the monitor.

© Dominik Bindl Anna Delvey attends the Untitled&Co fashion show during New York Fashion Week

She wore two on September 11, with one remaining plain black and the second featuring a studded strap and a bedazzled "&" sign."I’ve been wearing one for almost two years. I think, once or twice, it’s my right to bedazzle it," she told press earlier in 2024.

Anna became an Instagram con artist and fraudster who posed as a wealthy heiress to access upper-class New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.In 2019 the 33-year-old was sentenced to four years after being found guilty of grand larceny and theft of services , and was released in October 2022 and placed under house arrest.

© Dominik Bindl Anna Delvey attends the Private Policy fashion show

She remains under house arrest but per Page Six, "the terms of her house arrest were recently relaxed, allowing her to work and to travel freely within 70 miles of her home. She’s also been given a Social Security number and has been allowed to return to social media".

This has also given Anna the chance to make an appearance on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, and change the public's opinion of her."I just, like, hate seeing all the scammer and fake heiress headlines. So it's not something I enjoy, like trying to lean in to promote," she told NBC News in 2022.

© MEGA Anna Delvey is seen arriving at an immigration hearing

"I'd love to be given an opportunity for people not to just dismiss me as a quote-unquote scammer."Anna will perform alongside new professional Ezra Sosa, and will wear her ankle monitor.