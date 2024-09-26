Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt shuts down Nina Warhurst in awkward moment
Subscribe
BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt shuts down Nina Warhurst in awkward moment
Nina Warhurst and Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast

BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt shuts down Nina Warhurst in awkward moment

The BBC Breakfast presenters were discussing Oasis' return gigs  

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nina Warhurst laughed to the camera following a somewhat awkward exchange with her BBC Breakfast co-star Charlie Stayt while the pair presented the show on Thursday morning. 

The pair had watched a segment presented by journalist Johnny Rutherford, about how Oasis recorded their first studio album at Sawmills Studio on the River Fowey in Cornwall, and praised the beautiful building before the odd live TV moment took place, 

Nina Warhurst laughed to the camera on BBC Breakfast
Nina Warhurst laughed to the camera on BBC Breakfast

Following the segment, Nina enthusiastically said: "Oh to be a fly on the wall in that building! It would have been amazing." Agreeing, Charlie added: "Very beautiful location." 

Nina continued: "It is stunning, isn't it? Shall we go and record an album there Charlie?" to which Charlie shortly replied: "No. I don't think so," leaving Nina to start to laugh at the camera before cutting to the local news. 

The mother-of-two is known for her upbeat sense of humour, and recently left her Instagram followers giggling after sharing a video of her young daughter dunking a biscuit in her tea, joking: "But how could you tell my baby in Manc?" She captioned the post: "Never too young for important cultural traditions." 

Charlie Stayt and Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast
Charlie Stayt and Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast

Fans were loving the footage, with one writing: "My nephew always had coffee and ginger nuts with grandad (never drank the coffee) dunking the biscuits sat on the rug on a Saturday morning watching telly that was there time personally don’t think it was coffee probably hot milk, but he always asked for that," while another person added: "What a gorgeous cute little girl… and she’s got the dunk off to a fine art… obviously watching Mum!" 

A third person added: "The best way to eat a biscuit, us midlanders do it that way as well." 

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More