BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt shuts down Nina Warhurst in awkward moment

Nina Warhurst laughed to the camera following a somewhat awkward exchange with her BBC Breakfast co-star Charlie Stayt while the pair presented the show on Thursday morning.

The pair had watched a segment presented by journalist Johnny Rutherford, about how Oasis recorded their first studio album at Sawmills Studio on the River Fowey in Cornwall, and praised the beautiful building before the odd live TV moment took place,

Nina Warhurst laughed to the camera on BBC Breakfast

Following the segment, Nina enthusiastically said: "Oh to be a fly on the wall in that building! It would have been amazing." Agreeing, Charlie added: "Very beautiful location."

Nina continued: "It is stunning, isn't it? Shall we go and record an album there Charlie?" to which Charlie shortly replied: "No. I don't think so," leaving Nina to start to laugh at the camera before cutting to the local news.

The mother-of-two is known for her upbeat sense of humour, and recently left her Instagram followers giggling after sharing a video of her young daughter dunking a biscuit in her tea, joking: "But how could you tell my baby in Manc?" She captioned the post: "Never too young for important cultural traditions."

Charlie Stayt and Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast

Fans were loving the footage, with one writing: "My nephew always had coffee and ginger nuts with grandad (never drank the coffee) dunking the biscuits sat on the rug on a Saturday morning watching telly that was there time personally don’t think it was coffee probably hot milk, but he always asked for that," while another person added: "What a gorgeous cute little girl… and she’s got the dunk off to a fine art… obviously watching Mum!"

A third person added: "The best way to eat a biscuit, us midlanders do it that way as well."