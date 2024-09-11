BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst sparks fan reaction after sharing new look

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst debuted a new hairdo on Tuesday's edition of the show – and it's safe to say fans were loving her new look.

The business presenter, who chopped her hair into a bob earlier this summer, wore her short locks pulled back in a ponytail and marked the change on social media.

Sharing a photo of her hairdo, alongside a snap of weather presenter Matt Taylor wearing brunette hair extensions backstage, Nina penned on social media: "Our marvellous hair & makeup team @BBCBreakfast decided to try a little ponytail. *every* time I try something new that @MetMattTaylor has to copy. Honestly."

In the comments section, fans praised Nina's hairstyle, with one person writing: "@NinaWarhurst defo go shorter with the hair next time. Suits you so much. Shorter, shorter, shorter!" while another added: "Love the hair @NinaWarhurst you looked fab."

A third person remarked: "Love the short hair Nina," while another added: "You really suited your hair like that Nina."

Nina has become a fan-favourite host since joining the BBC Breakfast team in 2018. The business presenter often steps in for the main hosts during their absence.

© Instagram Nina Warhurst joined BBC Breakfast in 2018

Earlier this year, along with her co-stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay, Nina became a main presenter of the BBC One O'clock News following its move from London to Salford.

After hosting her first show in June, Nina marked the major career moment on Instagram.

"The BBC's One o'clock news has been a part of my life FOREVER," began the star.

© ninawarhurst_/Instagram Nina became a main presenter of the BBC One O'clock News earlier this year

"Breaking up the day in school holidays (well it *was* on before Neighbours), watching every day at University ('studying' politics away from the lecture hall), on maternity leave, at home after an early shift …. It's been one of those mental markers that punctuate the day for as long as I can remember," she continued.

"I remember the first time my regional news report made it on to, 'The One', and the first time I joined the programme presenting the regional bulletin… it felt part of something big and special," she wrote, before going on to share her pride over the institution's move to Salford.

Away from BBC Breakfast, Nina is a proud mum of three children: Digby, Michael and Nance, whom she shares with her husband of ten years, Ted.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina and her husband Ted and their two boys, Digby and Michael

Nina welcomed Digby and Michael in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Nance's arrival was announced live on BBC Breakfast in July last year. Watch the sweet moment below.