Strictly's Chris McCausland hilariously roasts judge Craig Revel Horwood in must-see moment

Chris McCausland is proving to be a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing due to his razor-sharp wit and the comedian performed once again on Saturday night.

Ahead of his dance on Saturday night, Chris turned the tables on the judges, as he was asked to critique a 'knock knock' joke from Tess Daly with Craig Revel Horwood. As you can see in the clip below, Chris was complementary to Tess, but ended up roasting Craig. See what happened in the clip below…

WATCH: Chris McCausland roasts Craig Revel Horwood

And Chris's jokes didn't end there as when it came to his critiques, Anton Du Beke mentioned the comedian's loose frame. And when it came to Craig's critiques, Chris told the notorious mean judge to come up with "something original".

The dance proved to be a very good one for Chris, with the comedian receiving a score of 29, including two 8s, a six point improvement on last week's effort.

© Guy Levy Chris scored 29

Once again, the star was on the receiving end of a standing ovation, with his professional partner, Dianne Buswell even revealing that Chris had choreographed the end of their performance.

Last week's routine left many fans feeling emotional. "They made me cry, absolutely amazing," shared one viewer, as another agreed: "This show never ceases to amaze me. I genuinely can't believe what a sensational performance that was from Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. Absolutely outstanding."

© Instagram Chris teased Craig's joke telling skills

"Love this pairing, I hope they stay in for a long time." added another fan. "Brought me to tears!" quipped another.

Former contestants and ex-professional dancers were equally as impressed. Dan Walker, who partnered with Nadiya Bychkova in Series 19, wrote: "For Chris to do what he did tonight was absolutely extraordinary!!! Incredible. Well done Dianne too." James Jordan, who performed on the show from 2006 to 2013, added: "I bloody love Chris and Dianne. Fantastic!!!!!!"

© Guy Levy Could Chris go all the way?

The comedian nearly turned down the opportunity to appear on the show, telling the Radio Times: "I was resistant to the idea for a while

"I said no a few times – to last year's series and the Christmas special. One reason was for self-preservation. I didn’t think I could do it, because I literally couldn’t see what was expected of me. And because I don't watch it, I don't have an attachment to the format."