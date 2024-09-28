Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Chris McCausland 'terrified' about having children in candid confession
Chris McCausland on This Morning sofa © Shutterstock

Chris McCausland was 'terrified' about having children with wife Patricia

Dianne Buswell's celebrity partner on Strictly is a father of one

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Chris McCausland is quickly becoming a favourite in this year's Strictly ballroom as he makes history as the first blind contestant. But away from the dancefloor he is a father of one - something which the comedian hasn't always found easy.

In an interview with Gyles Brandreth, the Have I Got News For You star revealed that the prospect of having a child "terrified" him. 

Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell took to the dancefloor© Guy Levy
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell took to the dancefloor for the first time last weekend

"I was in such a dilemma about it because I knew I would regret not having kids, but the thought of having kids terrified me," Chris explained. 

Chris' parenting revelation

"The idea of being a parent and all of the things I was going to be unable to do properly. My dad, all the things he used to do with me as a kid, taking me to different places, and the time he put in helping me build things. 

Chris McCausland smiling in black tie© Getty
Chris McCausland opened up about fatherhood in a rare interview

"You go, 'How am I going to be able to do those things - I'm not going to be a proper dad, I'm going to be a half dad'. That kind of really caused me a lot of torment in my head," the Would I Lie To You star added. 

The Scared of the Dark star also revealed that before his daughter was born he believed he would find fatherhood easier if he were to have a daughter.

Chris McCausland in 2022© Shane Anthony Sinclair
Chris admitted to wanting a daughter

"Weirdly, I think I wanted a girl because I figured if we got a girl I could be a loving dad, but some of the practical obligations that fall on dads they'd fall more on [his wife] Patricia because she'd be a girl," Chris admitted. 

Chris mccausland on jonathan ross show sofa© Shutterstock
Chris says being a dad is amazing

"There wouldn't be blokes' things that I would then not be able to take my son to. But being a dad has been amazing."

Chris' sight loss

The comedian's sight loss is a result of having retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rare eye disease which, according to Moorfields Eye Hospital, causes "the gradual degeneration of the light-sensitive cells of the retina".

Chris McCausland is partnered with Dianne Buswell© Ray Burmiston
Chris is making history this year as Strictly's first blind contestant

Chris was diagnosed with RP at the age of 22 and his sight started to deteriorate throughout his university years which he has previously described as a "scary and embarrassing" time.

"I knew I would never be on a level playing field with everyone else," the ballroom star shared. "The technology available at that time wasn’t advanced enough, so I had to abandon my career path in web development."

Chris McCausland on blue sofa in khaki shirt© Shutterstock
Chris was diagnosed with RP at 22

In an episode of Scared of the Dark, the Not Going Out actor explained that he can "still see light and space" and has "an awareness of the space around me, not in terms of objects and things, but in terms of the room and whether there might be something in front of me".

