Gethin Jones announces break from Morning Live as he reveals exciting new hosting gig

Gethin Jones has revealed that he won't be hosting Morning Live for the rest of the week. The Welsh presenter explained that he signed up to present Pointless for the next few days, leaving journalist Gordon Smart to host the show for the remainder of the week.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Gethin shared the update in a video message. "So that's me done on Morning Live for this week," said the 46-year-old. I thought I should mention that. I've never actually been off for longer than a day or two on the show since it started; I just realised that today.

"I signed up to do Pointless this week, then discovered after that Morning Live was going to be on air this week. So long story short, I'm going to be doing Pointless not Morning Live this week," explained the star.

He went on to reveal that Morning Live will be coming off air for two weeks. "Then we've got a little bit of a break for a couple of weeks," he said, adding: "So Gordon Smart in the hot seat tomorrow."

Fans took to the comments section to wish the star a restful break, with one person writing: "Thanks for the update. Enjoy your break and see you back in a few weeks time," while another added: "Enjoy your rest. You've earned it. Will miss you though. You are a fantastic presenter and it wouldn't be the same without you."

Gethin has hosted Morning Live since it first aired back in 2020. The former Blue Peter presenter fronts the show alongside Michelle Ackerely and Helen Skelton, who became hosts in January this year. When the BBC announced the news, Gethin said he was "thrilled" to have Michelle and Helen as a "more regular part" of the team. "We have all been friends for years, so I know there are going to be plenty of laughs in store for our audiences to see, especially now we will be on your screen for longer, too!" he said.

It's been a busy few months for the presenter, who alongside his Morning Live gig, has been gearing up to star in a production of Cinderella at the New Theatre in Cardiff this Christmas. Gethin will play Prince Charming in the pantomime, which also stars radio presenter Owain Wyn Evans and panto star Mike Doyle.

It's not the first time Gethin has starred in a panto production of Cinderella; he previously played the same role in Guildford back in 2007, which he called "one of the best experiences of his career."

"I never thought I'd get a chance to do another one but I think the stars aligned this year," he told WalesOnline in September. "I managed to sort it out with work and to come back to Cardiff, it's very very special."