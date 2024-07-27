Strictly star Georgia May Foote rushed for emergency operation – see details

Strictly Come Dancing star Georgia May Foote has concerned fans, sharing the news via social media that she has had to have an emergency operation.

Using her nail account where she shares pictures of her work as a nail technician, Georgia wrote: "Clients booked in last week, I just wanted to let you know that I had last-minute surgery today. I'm not sure what the recovery is like or how quick I will be able to return. So, I am just giving a heads up that your appointment may change."

© Instagram Georgia has her own nail salon

The Coronation Street actor did not give details about the kind of surgery she undertook or why she was taken to hospital in the first place.

Previously, Georgia has used her platform of over half a million followers to raise awareness for vitiligo, an autoimmune disorder.

She wrote: "Every time I go on holiday and I get a beautiful tan, I see how much my vitiligo has spread more than ever before. I would be lying if I didn’t say it gets to me. It makes me feel super insecure at times. But seeing how the people around me support me and still love me the same makes my heart feel full."

The star continued: "I’ve noticed people staring, having a good old nosey with their faces screwed up, and that’s when my heart drops. So this is just a friendly reminder to those people to be kind. I’m sure the way it makes you feel is nothing in comparison to how the person with it feels.

© Instagram The former actress has been open about her struggles with the condition

"I’m proud to be a voice for people like me with the condition. I battle with how I feel about it every day. Today’s one of those days I remember there is nothing I can do about it. So here we are. Showing it in all its glory. (I do have lipstick on, but my whole colour has now gone in and around my lips). And please. Let’s be kind."

Georgia was a former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with dancer Giovanni Pernice, who is currently under investigation for his conduct in rehearsals.

© SplashNews.com Georgia and Giovanni were romantically involved following the show

Meanwhile, the 33-year old recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with musician husband Kris Evans. Taking to Instagram, she penned a touching tribute to her partner: "365 days of Mr and Mrs Evans. Happy Anniversary to my love! It all started with a ring emoji Dm and here we are."

She continued: "Thank you for choosing me to be your forever person. I love how much we are growing every day and I am so proud of everything you do. You inspire me to be the best version of myself everyday and support me in everything in my life. I love you."