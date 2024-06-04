17 Strictly pros tipped to return for 2024: BBC investigation, controversy and more

We have loved seeing Amy dance on Strictly since she joined the show in 2017 - and missed her in 2023 when she was forced to miss the latest season while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The star has celebrated that the treatment worked and that she is in remission, so we hope she will retake her place on the Strictly dancefloor this year.

Speaking about it to the BBC, she said: “Whether it's teaching at my dance academy, being with my Strictly family, whether it's talking, dancing with my husband and choreographing, that is my happiest place. That has been my medicine, I guess. The aim is, if Strictly will have me back, to be back on that dancefloor."