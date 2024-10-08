Beloved actor Ed Wheeler, who starred in Law & Order between 1992 and 2004, has died at the age of 88.

The star, who also appeared in Blue Bloods, passed away at Englewood Hospital in New Jersey on August 21, his wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler revealed to Deadline.

According to Messeret, Ed's cause of death was respiratory failure due to complications of pneumonia.

"His life was a testament to perseverance, creativity, and the power of generosity and kindness," she shared in a statement, adding: "Ed will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

She also paid a heartbreaking tribute to her husband on Instagram as she announced his death to fans.

Alongside a photo of Ed, she penned: "With a Heavy Heart, I Share My Ed's Passing.

© Instagram Ed's wife Messeret Stroman Wheeler shared the news of his death

"In loving memory of my beloved husband, Ed Wheeler. You brought light, laughter and love into every corner of my life and the lives of all who knew you.

"Your talent, dedication and passion were unmatched—whether on stage, in front of the camera or behind the scenes. From national commercials to the esteemed Negro Ensemble Company, your presence was felt and cherished."

She continued: "My Honey Ed, you were more than just a public figure; you were a guiding light, a supportive partner and my heart. We built a life and created art together, and your legacy will continue to inspire. I will forever miss your voice, your wisdom and your generosity."

© Instagram Ed Wheeler died of respiratory failure due to complications of pneumonia

She concluded: "To all who knew Ed, thank you for your love and support during this time. Let’s remember him for the joy he brought into our lives and the profound impact he had on the world.

"Rest in peace, My Honey. You will always be in my heart."

Ed's career spanned four decades, and his final role was in Blue Bloods, which stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan.

© CBS Ed's last role was on Blue Bloods in 2010

He was born on February 18, 1936, in Brooklyn, and began his career in television commercials before landing roles in shows like Watch Your Mouth, 3-2-1 Contact, and The Core of the Apple.

His film debut came in 1987, where he starred alongside William Hurt, Albert Brooks, and Holly Hunter in James L. Brooks' critically acclaimed film Broadcast News.

Other film credits include Presumed Innocent, Thinner, Daylight, 1998's Godzilla, Mickey Blue Eyes, Head of State, The Good Guy, and The Good Heart.

© Getty Images Ed Wheeler appeared in Law & Order between 1992 and 2004

His later TV appearances include roles in Ed, Soul Food, Third Watch, New York Undercover, Hope & Faith, and One Life to Live.

Ed was also a notable stage actor and as an alum of the Negro Ensemble Company, he starred in plays including Melody in Search of a Base Note, Zooman and the Sign, The Dance on Widow's Row, and Cuttin' Up.

In 2017, he was honored with the Living Legend Award from the National Black Theatre Festival, honoring his contributions to American theater and the broader entertainment industry.