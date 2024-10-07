Tom Selleck teases next project following 'frustrating' Blue Bloods cancellation

Tom Selleck is looking to the future. With Blue Bloods coming to an end this fall, the 79-year-old has shared his plans to "regroup" and "keep working."

Speaking with TV Line, Tom explained that while he doesn't "know what's next," he has been thinking about the Jesse Stone film franchise, in which he plays the title character.

Tom Selleck could reprise his role as Police Chief Jesse Stone

"It looks like now I might have to write [a script for another movie]," he told the publication. "It wouldn't be a final one because everybody loves it. Jesse is a great character, and it would be fascinating to find out where he is quite a few years later."

The ninth movie – Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise – aired on the Hallmark Channel in 2015 and saw the Police Chief investigating the apparent fourth victim of a serial killer. After cracking the case, the movie ended with Jesse ready to embark on the next chapter of his life, with his new dog Steve by his side.

The actor is preparing to say goodbye to Blue Bloods

Whether or not a tenth movie comes to fruition is yet to be seen, but in the meantime, Tom has no plans to retire, "assuming the phone doesn't stop ringing."

For Tom, the end of Blue Bloods has come as something of a shock, and the actor has been particularly vocal about CBS' decision to cancel it.

Chatting with TV Insider this month, Tom remarked that while he doesn't believe in "holding grudges," he does feel "frustrated" over the situation.

"I'm kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful," he said.

Tom has voiced his frustration over the show's cancellation

"My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It's going to take a long time to sort all of this out."

Tom isn't the only cast member speaking out. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan reflected on Blue Bloods' cancellation.

Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan were left "really upset and sad" over CBS' decision

Asked how they were feeling, Bridget, 53, replied, "I think everybody's really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?" before Donnie, 54, chimed in. "More upset and sad," he declared.

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," continued Bridget. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

Deadline initially confirmed Blue Bloods' cancellation in November, revealing that the show would end with its 14th season split into two parts and 18 episodes.