Bridget Moynahan pens sweet tribute to Blue Bloods co-star

Bridget Moynahan has nothing but love for her Blue Bloods co-stars. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress, who portrays Erin Reagan, shared a sweet snap alongside Steve Schirripa – aka Anthony Abetemarco.

"Everyone, please wish my friend @steveschirripaofficial a big happy birthday!" she penned in the caption. Following Bridget's post, several cast members were quick to respond. Among them, Abigail Hawk, known as Detective Abigail Baker, commented: "Happiest birthday Steve!!"

Joe Hill actor, Will Hochman, echoed the sentiment, writing: 'Happy Birthday @steveschirripaofficial!"

© CBS Blue Bloods is set to conclude this fall

Touched by his co-star's gesture, Steve, 67, shared his gratitude for Bridget. "Thank you my friend hope things are well!!!" he replied.

While Blue Bloods will conclude this fall, the cast and crew have forged unbreakable bonds on set. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, Bridget and Donnie Wahlberg broke their silence on the show's cancellation.

Asked how they were feeling, Bridget, 53, remarked, "I think everybody's really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?" before Donnie, 55, chimed in. "More upset and sad," he declared.

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," continued Bridget. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

© Getty Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan have revealed that they're "really upset and sad" about the show's ending

Filming for the fifth and final season took place over the summer, with Donnie – aka Danny Reagan – sharing a clip from the set.

"I've taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a teary final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week. More so than I could have ever imagined. Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense humility," he began.

Donnie Walhberg breaks down in tears in rare behind-the-scenes video of Blue Bloods as CBS show ends

"It's been a wonderful adventure. One that I know so many of us, and so many of you, wish could continue. My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all.

Donnie concluded: "I'm so thankful. None of it came easy, but nothing good ever comes easy — and none of it would ever occur if we don't allow ourselves to believe that our dreams can become reality. Nor would it happen without the support greatest fans ever, the greatest crew ever, in one of the greatest cities ever and one of the greatest law enforcement departments ever. Thank you Blue Bloods faithful. Til we meet again."

© Instagram Blue Bloods will return on October 18

Premiering on Friday, October 18. at 10 p.m. ET/PT, fans will able to tune into eight remaining episodes before waving goodbye to the Reagan family.