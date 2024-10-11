Kelly Ripa reflects on realities of being an empty nester as she gets personal on LIVE

Kelly Ripa started Friday's episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark opening up about the rise in "gray divorces," which are people who get divorced in their fifties or afterwards.

The TV star and her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, spoke about the factors that lead to divorces in later life, including drifting apart and not having anything in common once their children fly the nest.

In turn, the pair spoke about their own relationship, drawing on their experiences as empty nesters themselves and how that inevitably change a relationship.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family

"They say empty nest syndrome can contribute to that," Kelly read, to which Mark agreed: "That's a real thing."

"Relationships are so built upon the children that once the children leave, the couple find they no longer have anything in common," Kelly continued. The audience then started to laugh as Mark pulled a face, and the All My Children alum reassured them: "We still have a lot in common," as her husband smiled and nodded.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talked about being empty nesters on Friday's LIVE

Not seeing his reaction, Kelly responded: "Okay!" causing more laughter from the audience. "I don't even know who you are anymore!" Mark joked, as Kelly replied: "I come to work and it's like I'm married to a stranger!"

Kelly and Mark became empty nesters in 2021 when their youngest son Joaquin moved out of the family home to attend the University of Michigan.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos became empty nesters in 2021

Their oldest son Michael, 27, lives nearby in Brooklyn, while their middle child Lola, 23, splits her time between New York City and London.

The family are incredibly close and Kelly and Mark raised their three children in New York City during the height of their fame. Nonetheless, they ensured that their kids benefited from as normal a life as possible.

Kelly and Mark often talk about their family life on LIVE

Despite their privileged upbringing, they are all incredibly down-to-earth and hold strong work ethics. During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Mark with their youngest son Joaquin

Mark, meanwhile, previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during a chat with People, as he opened up about the holiday season.

The star talked to the publication just after Christmas, where he told them how nice it was to hang out not only with his children, but their partners too. "It was lovely...it was really nice people to spend time with. They did a great job. We love them all. I just was really proud of the fact that our kids wanted to hang out with us," he said.

Kelly and Mark have been hosting LIVE together since 2023

He continued: "That's kind of the goal after you raise them and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done.

"They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife." "And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he added.