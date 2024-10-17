Hoda Kotb speechless and in tears live on-air as bewildered co-host asks 'what happening?'

Hoda Kotb had a moment she wasn't expecting during the live show on Wednesday.

The host interviewed Jason Segal about his TV show, Shrinking, and at the end of the chat, the actor — who is also a friend of Hoda's — addressed her upcoming departure from Today.

Just as Hoda was wrapping up the interview, Jason interjected and said: "I'm going to miss you when you're gone."

WATCH: Hoda Kotb brought to tears by Jason Segal live on Today

She was taken back and clapped a hand to her chest, but Jason wasn't done.

He continued: "These interviews have been some of the best of my whole career. So, I'm really grateful to know you."

© NBC Hoda is leaving Today

All Hoda could muster was "Wow," as she welled up. Unable to get a sentence out, she simply leaned over and clapped a hand on Jason's leg before uttering: "Thanks... Savannah."

Hoda stamped her feet on the floor to try to pull herself together but the emotions were running high.

As the camera panned around to Savannah Guthrie, she exclaimed: "What's happening over there?"

© NBC Savannah and the team are going to miss her

There will likely be many more moments like this as Hoda gears up to bid farewell to her role on the NBC show.

The veteran anchor has been part of the NBC family since 1998, and the Today show family since 2007.

She's leaving to prioritize more time with her children, Haley and Hope, but still plans to have a role within the network.

© Getty Al recently spoke with HELLO!

"You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," Al Roker shared with HELLO! recently. "She's just transitioning into a different role."

What that role is, remains unclear currently but things were emotional when she announced she was leaving her hosting seat on Today.

© Instagram Hoda wants to spend more time with her family

Savannah was particularly sad to see her friend and colleague go and later told People: "Well, I would say I was shocked but not surprised because she and I have had many, many conversations about life and what does it mean in our hopes and our dreams, and I knew that 60 was a big moment and where she's thinking a lot about just how she wants to spend the rest of her day. So I wasn't surprised."

Hoda made her announcement on September 26, both on the show and on social media.

© NBC Hoda's co-hosts were sad but excited for their friend

Her emotional statement posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her on the morning show read: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."