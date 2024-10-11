Savannah reveals who will be by her side when co-host Hoda Kotb leaves Today

Savannah Guthrie only has a few more months with her friend and beloved colleague, Hoda Kotb, alongside her on Today.

In the wake of Hoda's announcement that she's leaving her role on the NBC morning show, Savannah opened up about how she'll cope in her absence and teased who might replace her.

Speaking to People at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala on October 10, Savannah confessed she wasn't surprised by Hoda's decision to leave but she is "sad."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hoda Kotb's decision to leave Today brings out the emotions

"When it happened, of course I was happy for her because I think it's so courageous and bold and amazing and this mode of confidence in herself and her bright future that she's writing, and she's writing it," Savannah said as Hoda steps back from her longtime position to spend more time with her young daughters, Haley and Hope.

"It's not like she knows, ‘Oh I'm going to this job. I'm going.' She doesn't know, but she knows what she can do and I love that and I'm inspired by that."

© NBC Savannah says she'll have Carson's support

As for how the show will look without Hoda, 60, Savannah told the outlet: "I'll hold it down," when she leaves in 2025, before adding: "I got my Carson [Daly] and Craig [Melvin]. The whole crew."

Savannah further elaborated on Hoda's exit from Today when she explained: "Well, I would say I was shocked but not surprised because she and I have had many, many conversations about life and what does it mean in our hopes and our dreams, and I knew that 60 was a big moment and where she's thinking a lot about just how she wants to spend the rest of her day. So I wasn't surprised."

© NBC Craig will also be by her side

Hoda made her announcement on September 26, both on the show and on social media.

Her emotional statement posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her on the morning show read: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

© NBC Hoda and Savannah host the first hour of Today together

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

© NBC Hoda will be hugely missed

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."