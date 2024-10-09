Hoda Kotb gives emotional update on daughter Hope's health following tough time

Hoda Kotb has always been a beacon of positivity and strength on screen, but behind the scenes, the Today show host has been navigating a deeply personal journey as a mother. In a heartfelt update, the TV anchor shared news about her youngest daughter Hope’s health, revealing just how far the little one has come since a sudden medical crisis earlier this year turned their world upside down.

For Hoda, this year has been a whirlwind of emotional highs and lows. In February 2023, the 60-year-old TV star found herself grappling with a terrifying ordeal when Hope, just five years old, experienced a sudden health scare that sent the family reeling.

The crisis demanded constant care and attention, leaving Hoda and her family anxiously searching for answers and a path forward. Though Hoda has chosen to keep the details of Hope’s condition private, it’s clear that this has been one of the most challenging experiences of her life.

Hoda Kotb's daughters make surprise visit

Now, months later, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. “She’s thriving,” Hoda shared with People, describing Hope’s progress as a testament to the strength and resilience of her young daughter. While there are still ongoing treatments and careful monitoring, Hoda says that Hope is improving every day, bringing a renewed sense of optimism to their household. “We’re in a place where Hope is finding her steady footing,” she revealed, her relief palpable.

As part of helping her daughters heal and giving them a sense of normalcy, Hoda made a big life change, moving the family out of their bustling New York City apartment to a more tranquil home in Westchester.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb takes a selfie with her mom, daughter Haley (L) and Hope

The new setting, complete with a sprawling yard and plenty of space to run around, is a place where the girls can “just be kids.”

For Hoda, the move was about more than just a change of scenery — it was about creating a sanctuary where her daughters could feel safe and carefree once again.

This revelation comes on the heels of another major decision: Hoda’s surprising announcement that she would be stepping away from her long-standing role on Today after an impressive 17-year run.

© NBC Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show

For her loyal fans, it’s hard to imagine the morning show without Hoda’s infectious energy and warm presence, but the anchor felt it was time to prioritize what truly mattered most — her family.

“Turning 60 made me think about what I want the next chapter of my life to look like,” she reflected recently. It’s clear that the health scare with Hope served as a turning point, pushing her to reevaluate how she spends her time. For years, Hoda has been juggling a demanding career in the spotlight while trying to be the best mom she can be to Hope and her older sister, Hailey, 7. The struggle to balance both worlds hasn’t always been easy, and the demands of her high-profile job often left her feeling torn.

“There’s this guilt you carry because you can’t be 100% at work and 100% at home,” Hoda candidly admitted. “Something has to give.” Now, she’s choosing to put her children first and to be there for all the little moments that matter the most.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb celebrating her 50th birthday on the show, August 12, 2024, with Al Roker and her daughters, Haley and Hope.

This decision didn’t come lightly. Stepping away from Today means leaving behind one of the most coveted seats in television, a job that offered security and stability.

But Hoda felt a deep yearning to be more present for her daughters, especially now that Hope is on the mend and thriving once more. “I don’t want to miss out on their childhoods,” she explained. “I want to be the one who gets to be there when they come home with something to show me, or when they just want to sit and talk.”

The move has also brought a newfound sense of peace to Hoda herself. With both girls now settled in their new home — Hailey in second grade and Hope in kindergarten — Hoda is relishing the opportunity to spend more time as a hands-on mom. The hustle and bustle of her career may have taken a back seat, but for Hoda, this is exactly where she wants to be. “I’m excited to watch them grow,” she shared.