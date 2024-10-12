Savannah Guthrie hints at Today show exit after Hoda Kotb's shocking departure news

Savannah Guthrie has hinted that she may be next to leave Today after Hoda Kotb announced her departure from the morning show last month.

The 52-year-old admitted that she and Hoda, 60, are "in the same phase of life" when she spoke at the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday.

"We're dear friends and we have a lot of similarities," she told Us Weekly. "We're basically in the same phase of life.

"We have these little kids that we both feel so lucky that we got to have later in life. It makes a lot of sense to me what she has decided," Savannah added, seemingly alluding to her own possible exit.

Savannah joined NBC in 2007 as a legal correspondent and appeared on Today and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.

She later became a White House correspondent for NBC and hosted the Daily Rundown from 2010 to 2011.

In 2012, she joined Today as a co-host of the show's third hour and began co-hosting with Hoda in 2018.

While Savannah admitted she is "sad" to see Hoda leave the show, she is also excited for her "amazing new future".

"I was so sad for myself and for the show because – to me – she's irreplaceable. I was happy for her as her friend," Savannah noted.

"I just think she's being so creative and so bold and stepping out into this amazing new future that she doesn't exactly know what it will look like.

"She believes in herself, and she knows and she hears that call. I find that to be incredible."

Hoda made her announcement on September 26, both on the show and on social media.

Her emotional statement posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her on the morning show read: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine.

"The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

Among the factors impacting her decision to leave, which included her recently turning 60, were her two young daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five.

The doting mom admitted during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she wants to be able to spend more time with them.

"You just have a feeling when you watch them grow. They need a little more of me and I need more of them," she said. "So I think it's all going to work out beautifully."