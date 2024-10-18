All Creatures Great and Small fans issue same demand after show teases Siegfried's new romance

All Creatures Great and Small fans have encouraged the show's writers to end Siegfried Farnon and Mrs Hall's will-they-won't-they romance and finally get the vet and housekeeper together.

In Thursday night's episode, viewers were introduced to a new character, Miss Grantley (Juliet Aubrey), after Siegfried (Samuel West) and Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) were called out to her estate to treat her goats.

After picking up on the chemistry between Siegfried and Miss Grantley, fans shared their concern and encouraged the writers to focus on his romance with Mrs Hall instead.

One viewer penned: "Siegfried... NO!! Eyes front. You belong to Audrey!" while another added: "But keep your eye on the ball writers: Siegfried and Audrey are the pair."

Juliet Aubrey as Miss Grantley

A third fan remarked: "Ok Siegfried, have a dalliance with Mrs Goat but just remember IT'S AUDREY WHO YOU LOVE AND WANT TO BE WITH," while another wrote: "I need Carmody to point out Siegfried's "symptoms" when he's around Audrey."

Thankfully, it looks like actress Juliet only appears in one episode this series, according to her IMDb page, so fans can rest assured that a romance between her character and Siegfried is unlikely.

Fans noticed a flirtation between Siegfried and Miss Grantley

Plus, the synopsis for the upcoming episode suggests that things "go south" with Miss Grantley when Siegfried opens up to Tristan. It reads: "Siegfried reveals how things went south with Miss Grantley and is secretly pleased when Tristan insists she’d be lucky to have him."

Samuel and Anna recently addressed about the potential romance between Siegfried and Mrs Hall during a joint interview with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show.

Fans are hoping that Siegfried and Mrs Hall will get together

While Samuel said the pair would "be a disaster" together, Anna added that there "are lots of reasons not to" take their relationship to the next level.

However, the Slow Horses actor went on to say that Siegfried and Mrs Hall might settle down together in the distant future. "We were thinking maybe when the children have grown up and have left home, no telly. There's not much else to do," he suggested.

Anna Madeley and Samuel West addressed their characters' romance on Lorraine

While it's possible that the two actors were shutting down any prospect of a romance between the characters, we're hoping that they were throwing fans off the scent and that a slow-burn romance is still on the cards.

All Creatures Great and Small continues on Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 5.