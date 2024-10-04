Will All Creatures Great and Small's Siegfried and Mrs Hall finally get together? All the cast have said

Chatting to HELLO! and other press ahead of season five, Samuel spoke of Siegfried's feelings of jealousy about Mrs Hall spending time away from Skeldale to help Mr Bosworth with the war effort as a volunteer blackout warden.

"There's a moment with Bosworth where Siegfried learned something that he ought to have known before," he began. "The fact that Bosworth rhymes with jobsworth is not a coincidence. He's incredibly annoying and he's taken Siegfried's staff member and friend and left him lonely with a cold supper more often than necessary.

"When he starts mistreating her in a sort of excess of misplaced gallantry, Siegfried steps in to defend Mrs Hall. He oversteps the mark, and she says, 'I can fight my own battles', and that's a very important lesson for him," continued the Slow Horses star.

"And he apologises later, again, quite grumpily, but it's an important bit in their relationship where he thinks he's doing the right thing for reasons which he doesn't fully understand about being a bit jealous of the fact that Mrs Hall is away so often. And then she says that was wrong."