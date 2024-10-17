Inside All Creatures Great and Small cast's sweet off-screen friendships: from inside jokes to shared love of films

Fans often praise James and Helen's romance, which lies at the heart of the popular Channel 5 drama. Sharing the secret to their on-screen chemistry with HELLO! at a press event ahead of series five, the actors said they know each other very well after years of working together.

"We actually can't stand each other so it's like the best bit of acting!" Rachel joked.

"No, I think what happens after five years is that I know all of Nick's jokes – I know they're coming, and I thought they were hilarious for the first two seasons, not so much now!

"No, it's good. It's just always so lovely to come back," continued the actress. "And it's just a little luxury to get to play the same character for five seasons because you get to deepen the relationships with all of the cast, and we spend so much time together.

"We all know each other so well now and that can only help with what we're trying to portray, which is people that have lived together for years. It honestly sounds so cheesy but we're all really excited when we get to work together again and hang out. It's good fun," noted Rachel.

Chiming in, Nicholas said: "It's been half a decade, so it's a long, long time and what an absolute treat it's been. We've definitely got a shorthand sometimes and inside jokes, maybe to the annoyance of people around us or the directors!"