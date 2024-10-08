The Hardacres viewers give verdict on new period drama from All Creatures producers

Channel 5's new period drama The Hardacres landed on our screens on Monday night – and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

The 1890s-set series, which comes from the producers of All Creatures Great and Small and is created and penned by Call the Midwife writers Amy Roberts and Loren McLaughlan, follows the rags-to-riches journey of the Hardacre family from the grimy fish dock to a sprawling country Yorkshire estate.

WATCH: Did you enjoy the new period drama?

Spoilers for episode one ahead!

In the first episode, viewers were introduced to the working-class Hardacre family, who work as fish gutties down at the dock until patriarch Sam sustains an injury to his hand, rendering him unable to work. Mary soon comes up with the idea of setting up a fried herring stall and by the end of the episode, the family have made a large fortune with the chance to move into a grand country estate.

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 / Playground Television Fans praised the show's opening episode

It's safe to say the opening instalment went down a storm with viewers, who were full of praise for the show on social media.

One person penned: "Well the first episode of #TheHardacres on @channel5_tv has massively exceeded expectations - really enjoyed it. Off to a fantastic start!" while another added: "If the following episodes are as good as the 1st this period drama will be a treat!"

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 / Playground Television Shannon Lavelle as Liza Hardacre, Julie Graham as Ma, Zak Ford-Williams as Harry Hardacre and Adam Little as Joe Hardacre

A third viewer remarked: "Just watched the first episode of #TheHardacres @channel5_tv. Brilliantly entertaining with a touch of humour. Definitely one to watch."

Many viewers also praised the impressive cast performances, particularly from Julie Graham, who plays Ma.

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 Liam McMahon and Claire Cooper star as Sam and Mary Hardacre

One person penned: "Really enjoyed the first episode of #TheHardacres on @channel5_tv. Excellent cast, especially Julie Graham and Claire Cooper. Very promising start," while another added: "Fantastic opening episode. Fab cast and superb performances."

A third viewer agreed, writing: "#TheHardacres Episode rounded off very nicely. Julie Graham stealing the show as usual. Looking forward to the next episode."

© Jay Brooks / Channel 5 The show comes from the producers of All Creatures Great and Small

Ahead of the show's premiere, Claire Cooper, who plays Mary, revealed that the cast were taught how to gut fish by professional fish gutters.

"If we wanted to participate we could, which I think is really important because these women were incredibly fast," she told HELLO! and other press. "They were amazing at their job and in some shots [you'll see] we had scars across our hands because the women were often wounded by the work they did. The scales would slice their fingers.

© Channel 5/Playground The cast learned how to gut fish from professional fish gutters

"There was a technique to it and we all practiced it. I have to say, Shannon [Lavelle] and Julie [Graham] really got stuck in, I gravitated towards the rubber ones as they made these incredible rubber fish with rubber guts and I moved towards those," added the actress.

The Hardacres continues on Monday 14 October on Channel 5 at 9pm.