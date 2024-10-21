9-1-1: Lone Star's Sierra McClain's next project following 'painful' exit

Sierra McClain is looking to the future, after hanging up her badge on 9-1-1: Lone Star. The actress, who departed in June 2024, has offically landed a new role. Following her long-running tenure as Grace Ryder, Sierra will portray Toya in the BET+ Original film, Brewster's Millions: Christmas.

According to IMDb, the festive flick "follows Morgan Brewster's quest to inherit her uncle's fortune before Christmas. Amid holiday chaos, she discovers love, faith, and family's importance through giving."

© Getty Sierra McClain will appear as Toya in Brewster's Millions: Christmas

A family affair, Sierra will star alongside her sister China Anne McClain, who is billed as the titular lead, Morgan Brewster. Boasting an impressive cast, the film also stars Richard Pryor Jr., Romeo Miller, Telma Hopkins and Tequan Richmond. It is set to be released on December 5.

Production wrapped in August 2024, just two months after Deadline reported that Sierra had exited 9-1-1: Lone Star due to failed contract negotiations. The actress has yet to address her decision to leave.

© Getty The actress wrapped filming for the Christmas flick in August

Amid Sierra's departure, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani reflected on Grace's storyline in season five.

Speaking to Screen Rant, he said: "I think most people would say Judd and Grace are the heart and soul of Lone Star and half of that is gone now. So there's no way that we could just dispatch of it or quickly write it off."

Rashad noted that the writers had to "embrace that loss" and "share the pain that we felt behind the scenes in front of the cameras, as well, and make that the story, particularly, for Judd."

Remarking that it was important to honor both Grace and Sierra, the EP confirmed that her character's arc had been handled with "utmost respect and love."

© Getty Sierra left 9-1-1: Lone Star earlier this year

As 9-1-1: Lone Star delves deeper into its fifth and final season, fans have learned that Grace left her family temporarily to volunteer abroad.

Jim Parrack, who portrays the character's on-screen husband, Judd Ryder has suggested that Grace's absence will deeply affect Judd in future episodes, leading to some resentment. "Stay tuned because Judd might have to face some of that coming up," he told TV Line.

© Getty Jim Parrack has so much "love and respect" for Sierra

Nonetheless, Jim has nothing but admiration for his co-star and supports her decision to step away. "I love and respect her so much," he began. "She's such a good, high-integrity human being. I said, 'Look, trust yourself and do whatever you think is best.' There was no part of me, on a human level or a friend level, that would talk her out of an important decision like that."

"Of course, I was like, 'Damn, that's one of the best acting partners I've ever had, and now I'm going to be without her,'" he recalled.