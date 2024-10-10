All we know about 9-1-1 spin off as 9-1-1: Lone Star comes to an end

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have become staples of network TV in the last few years but get ready for a new obsession, as Ryan Murphy has confirmed he is working on a "new spin-off'".

Rumors of a third show – 9-1-1 is set in Los Angeles and Lone Star in Austin – have been circulating for years, but earlier in October TV superstar Ryan revealed he and his partner Tim Minear were already hard at work writing the new series which will follow a new team of firefighters and paramedics in another major American city.

Here is all we know about the 9-1-1 spin-off...

Eddie and Marjan take a selfie in the 9-1-1 universe crossover

Where is the 9-1-1 spin off set?

Ryan Murphy is keeping mum about where it would be set, although Tim has, in the past, suggested Miami as a suitable city, allowing for plenty of drama and high stakes emergencies.

"Part of the thing that I think made 9-1-1 so successful in its first couple of years was the juxtaposition of the insane emergencies against a city like L.A. that has a whole bunch of different cohorts — but it’s also the blue sky and the palm tree of it all that makes it fun," he previously said.

"And I think you get that in Miami, too. And there’s all kinds of great communities there, plus, you have hurricanes and alligators."

Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi and Ryan Guzman star in 9-1-1

Chicago seems unlikely, as NBC has its own franchise set in the Windy City, while Seattle is where ABC's other franchise, Grey's Anatomy is set. With 9-1-1 and Grey's on the same network and the same night, though, a 9-1-1: Emerald City could allow for the perfect backdoor pilot.

Or perhaps the show could be set in the midwest (Kansas City and a Taylor Swift guest appearance, anyone?) or even New England – imagine what 9-1-1 could think up when it comes to tornadoes or bear attacks…

What has Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear said about a 9-1-1 spinoff?

9-1-1 and Lone Star fans enjoyed a crossover in 2021

"Tim Minear and I are working on a new spinoff that we’re actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall," Ryan told Variety on October 1.

"Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn’t work. It’s a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it. So now we’re going to launch a new show in a new city that I can’t name, but it’s fun. And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we’re going to give them another one that I really love."

What is 9-1-1 about?

© Chris Willard Angela Bassett and Peter Krause as Athena and Bobby on 9-1-1

The series launched in 2018 on Fox and followed the lives and emergencies of firehouse 118, captained by Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and his crew, which after eight seasons now consists of Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark), Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds), Howard Han (Kenneth Choi) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman).

The show also stars Angela Bassett as Sergeant Athena Grant, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, a 9-1-1 call operator.

What is 9-1-1 Lone Star about?

© Fox Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in Lone Star

A spin-off that premiered in 2020, it follows Rob Lowe's Captain Owen Strand who moves to Austin from New York City with his son, TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and rebuilds Firehouse 126 with Lieutenant Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) and a team hired from across the country.

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star canceled?

© Getty Judd (Jim Parrack) with his on-screen wife Grace (Sierra McClain)

9-1-1: Lone Star will end after its upcoming season five on Fox, HELLO! can confirm.

The upcoming fifth season, which premieres on September 23, 2024, comprises 12 episodes with the series finale to air in early 2025.

"From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere" Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said.

"Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres."